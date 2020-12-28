TWRP adds support for the ASUS ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (Exynos), and more

The TWRP custom recovery is an essential tool for Android enthusiasts who wish to install third-party software on their devices. With it, you can flash new custom ROMs, take full data backups, modify protected files, and do much more. But to do any of these things, you need to have a device that’s officially supported by the TWRP project. Thankfully, the team behind the project keeps adding support for new devices ever so often. Since our previous coverage, the team has expanded support to the ASUS ZenFone 7 series, ROG Phone 3, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series (Exynos), Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy J4, and the Galaxy M30s.

ASUS ZenFone 7 series

The ASUS ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro are the latest flagship smartphones from the Taiwanese smartphone maker. The devices feature Qualcomm’s flagship chipsets for 2020, the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus, coupled with a unique camera module that swivels up to become the best selfie camera setup in the market right now.

While both the devices run ZenUI 7 based on Android 10, third-party development for the devices is in full swing on our forums, with a couple of custom ROMs and mods already available for download. Thanks to the official TWRP support, you can now flash these ROMs and mods on your device with ease.

ASUS ROG Phone 3

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is one of the best gaming smartphones that you can get your hands on at the moment. Much like the ZenFone 7 Pro, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. But it offers a few unique additions that set it apart from ASUS’s regular flagships. The ROG Phone 3 offers a unique design with a gamer-y aesthetic, it features a 144Hz high refresh rate AMOLED display, a massive 6,000mAh battery, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage.

As with the ZenFone 7 series, third-party development for the ROG Phone 3 is in high gear on our forums, and developers have already released unofficial LineageOS 18.1, a Google Camera port, and unofficial TWRP for the device. Now, thanks to the official TWRP support, you’ll be able to flash the latest custom ROMs and mods on the device without worrying about any issues that you may face with the unofficial build.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a toned-down version of Samsung’s flagship Android tablet from last year. The mid-range tablet features a 10.4-inch display coupled with Samsung’s Exynos 9611 SoC and the ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

The tablet recently received its first official build of LineageOS 17.1 based on Android 10, and now you flash it on your unit without relying on unofficial builds of the TWRP recovery. In case you’re not interested in flashing Android 10-based ROMs anymore, you can also check out an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 on the tablet, which is now available on our forums.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series (Exynos)

The team behind the TWRP custom recovery has now officially extended support to the Exynos versions of the Galaxy 10 series devices, finally allowing users outside of the US to experience custom ROMs and mods on their Galaxy Note 10 devices.

The TWRP recovery is now available for the Exynos variants of the Galaxy Note 10 4G, Galaxy Note 10 5G, Galaxy Note 10+, and the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. You can follow the links above to download the custom recovery for your respective device.

Samsung Galaxy J4

The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy J4 from 2018 has also received official support for the TWRP custom recovery. The device features Samsung’s Exynos 7570 quad-core SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of onboard storage.

It launched with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, and Samsung has already stopped releasing OS updates for the device. So, the official TWRP support is expected to give the Galaxy J4 a new lease on life, allowing users to install custom ROMs based on newer versions of Android.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is a mid-range Exynos 9611-powered device from last year, which was released with One UI based on Android 9.0 Pie. The device features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage, making it quite a capable device even today.

However, since Samsung hasn’t updated it to the latest version of One UI, it lacks a bunch of software features. Thanks to the official TWRP support though, you can now install third-party custom ROMs and mods on the device and unlock all of these features, and more, on your device.

It’s worth noting that while the TWRP team has officially announced support for the ASUS ZenFone 7 series, ROG Phone 3, and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, the builds/wiki pages for these devices aren’t live yet. That’s because the TWRP team is waiting on the release of TWRP 3.5.0. We’ll add the respective links in this post as soon as they go live.