TWRP is now available for the Samsung Galaxy A20/A30, 2019 SHIELD TV, and Realme 6/7

It’s always good news when a new device gets official support for the TWRP custom recovery. While the rise of GSIs and projects like Magisk has made recoveries not as essential as they were in the past as you can now successfully root or even change operating systems without flashing a custom recovery on newer devices, having one does streamline the process and make things way easier, not to mention that you also get several handy features to streamline the flashing process. TWRP is now officially available for a handful of devices: the Galaxy A20, the Galaxy A30, the Realme 6, the Realme 7, and the 2019 NVIDIA SHIELD TV.

Galaxy A20 XDA Forum | Galaxy A30 XDA Forum | Realme 6 XDA Forum | Realme 7 XDA Forum | NVIDIA SHIELD TV 2019 XDA Forum

The Galaxy A20 and A30 are two 2019 budget phones from Samsung, the former being powered by the Exynos 7884, up to 32 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, and featuring a 13MP camera, and the latter being powered by the Exynos 7904, up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, and features a 16MP camera. The Realme 6 and the Realme 7 are two 2020 midranges from Realme featuring MediaTek processors. The Realme 6 comes with a 64MP camera and a 4,300 mAh battery, while the Realme 7 comes with a 48MP camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. Finally, the 2019 iteration of the NVIDIA SHIELD TV comes with an Nvidia Tegra X1+ processor and Android TV.

All of these devices now have TWRP official support, meaning that you can root and install custom ROMs, make NANDroid backups of your system and data, sideload software, modify your system, and much more. These devices have already had unofficial versions of TWRP in our forums, but making TWRP officially available is important as it means that you’ll get timely official updates and support for your phone.

If you have any of these devices and want to download and install official TWRP for your device, you can download it from the official TWRP website right now.

TWRP for Galaxy A20 | TWRP for Galaxy A20e | TWRP for Galaxy A30 | TWRP for Galaxy A30s | TWRP for Realme 6/7 | TWRP for NVIDIA SHIELD TV 2019