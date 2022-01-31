TWRP arrives on OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, Nokia 2.2, and other devices

TeamWin Recovery Project, or TWRP for short, is by far the most popular custom recovery for Android devices. It can help you do everything from performing full-device backups to flashing custom ROMs, and thanks to the wide-reaching TWRP community, more devices are added to the official lineup all the time. The last time we checked in on the project, nine more phones arrived, and now an additional six devices have TWRP builds available.

TWRP now has official builds for six more devices: the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, Nokia 2.2, Motorola G9, Samsung Galaxy J4+, and Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite 7.0 with the Marvell PXA986 chipset. That’s an interesting mix of old and new devices, and it’s a bit surprising that TWRP for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro was unofficial until recently.

The installation process for TWRP varies by device, but the above-mentioned TWRP and XDA links should point you in the right direction for the phone or tablet of your choosing. The Samsung phones and tablets usually require Odin to install TWRP, for example, while OnePlus devices use the standard Fastboot utility. We have a detailed overview and tutorial for installing TWRP on Android phones, if you’re interested.

The last round of new devices included quite a few more phones, including the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi Mix 4, Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro Plus, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, Oppo R11, and Oppo R11s. Here’s hoping the TWRP community continues to rapidly expand its roster of supported devices — the more devices we can free from OEM-provided software support, the better.