TWRP adds support for the OnePlus Nord 2, Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, and Moto G60

The Team Win Recovery Project (TWRP for short) is an essential tool for Android enthusiasts who wish to tinker with aftermarket software on their devices. With this custom recovery solution, you can flash new custom ROMs, take full data backups, modify protected files, and open new avenues of device customizations. Last month we saw the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 receiving official TWRP support. Now, three new smartphones have joined the roster: the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, Moto G60, and the OnePlus Nord 2.

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60

The Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 are identical in every aspect, except for the primary and front camera sensors. The devices share a common firmware base, which makes it possible to compile a unified TWRP build for them. So far, there hasn’t been much activity on the aftermarket development front, but with the release of the official TWRP, things might change soon.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 XDA Forums

The release is maintained by XDA Senior Members Raghu varma and dhinesh_cool, and you can grab the latest unofficial build from the XDA thread linked below. TWRP’s build server has yet to produce an official build, so you may have to wait a while before the TWRP download portal page goes live.

TWRP for the Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 || XDA Discussion Thread

OnePlus Nord 2

The OnePlus Nord 2 received an unofficial port of TWRP back in September last year. However, this official build, maintained by XDA Senior Member SakilMondal, should offer a much more stable experience.

TWRP for the OnePlus Nord 2 || OnePlus Nord 2 XDA Forums

A quick look at the device’s sub-forum suggests that there aren’t many ROMs or mods to try out yet — especially compared to other Qualcomm-based OnePlus phones. However, this release of TWRP will likely help spark the development efforts, and hopefully, there will be many new custom ROMs for the OnePlus Nord 2 owners to try out in the coming months.

Removal of Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite 7.0

Not all of today’s news is good news, though, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite 7.0 is no longer officially supported by the team. Until a new maintainer steps in, there won’t be any new TWRP build for this tablet. You can, however, access the older releases from the download portal.

Before attempting to flash the official TWRP build on your Android smartphone/tablet, make sure that the bootloader is unlocked. In some cases, you may need to flash a specific version of the stock firmware for compatibility reasons. Here’s hoping the TWRP community continues to rapidly expand its roster of supported devices — the more devices we can free from OEM-provided software support, the better.