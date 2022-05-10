TWRP adds official support for the Samsung Galaxy S20, Note 20, and more
Team Win Recovery Project, more widely known as TWRP, is the most popular custom recovery solution for Android devices. TWRP allows you to do everything from flashing custom ROMs to creating full backups, all in a few taps. But in order to do any of this with full compatibility, you need to have a device that’s officially supported by the project. Thankfully, the team behind TWRP keeps adding support for devices ever so often. Since our previous coverage, TWRP developers have expanded support to the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup, the Galaxy Note 20 series, and a few more devices.

TWRP now offers official builds for the global Exynos variants of the Galaxy S20 and Note 20. It’s a bit surprising that the TWRP releases for Samsung’s 2020 flagships were unofficial until recently. Nonetheless, the official images are compiled against the latest Android 12-based One UI 4.1 kernel sources, which is a big plus in terms of compatibility.

Device and XDA Forum link Device codename and TWRP Portal Link Maintainer
Samsung Galaxy S20 x1s corsicanu
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus y2s corsicanu
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra z3s corsicanu
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 c1s corsicanu
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra c2s corsicanu

In addition, the following devices have also received support over the last few weeks:

Device and XDA Forum link Device codename and TWRP Portal Link Maintainer
Samsung Galaxy A12 a12nseea Edward0181
Samsung Galaxy J1 Ace Duos j1pop3g J110H-Android
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6 3G gtel3g KrutosX
Realme 8i/Narzo 50 spaced DrtSinX98
Realme X7 Max 5G/GT Neo RMX3031 ManshuTyagi

The installation process for a custom recovery varies by device, but the above-mentioned TWRP portal links should point you in the right direction for the phone (or the tablet) of your choosing. Samsung devices usually require Odin to install a recovery image, for example, while you can use the standard Fastboot utility for devices from other OEMs. We have a detailed overview and tutorial for installing TWRP on Android phones, if you’re interested.

