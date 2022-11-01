Team Win Recovery Project, widely known as TWRP, is undoubtedly the most popular custom recovery for Android devices. It helps you perform various functions on an Android device, like creating a full backup or flashing a custom ROM, with ease. However, to perform these functions, you need to have a device that's officially supported by the project. If your device is not supported, you can either try an unofficial build of TWRP from our forums or wait for the team behind the project to extend support to your device. The team regularly adds support for new devices, and since the TWRP 3.7.0 rollout last month, it has added support for three more devices.

TWRP now offers official builds for the Poco F4 (AKA Redmi K40S), the Motorola Moto G30, and the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. You can download the recovery for these devices by following the TWRP Portal Link in the table below.

The TWRP installation process varies by device, so you'll have to follow the instructions provided in the portal link for your device. If you're new to the process, you can check out our guide on installing TWRP on Android phones for detailed instructions.

After installing TWRP, you can try out one of the many Android 12 custom ROMs available on our forums. To flash a custom ROM, follow the instructions provided in our custom ROM installation guide. Since some custom ROMs don't come with Google apps pre-installed, you will have to download and flash a compatible GApps package if you wish to continue using Google apps on your phone. You can follow the instructions in our tutorial on downloading and installing the latest GApps for the same.