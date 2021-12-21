TWRP adds support for the Xiaomi Mi 11 lineup, Mi Mix 4, and more
The TWRP custom recovery is an essential tool for power users and enthusiasts who want to install third-party software on their Android phones. With it, you can flash new custom ROMs, take full data backups, modify protected files, and do much more with your device. But in order to do any of this, you need to have a device that’s officially supported by the TWRP project. Thankfully, the team behind the project keeps adding support for devices ever so often. Since our previous coverage, the team has expanded support to Xiaomi Mi 11 lineup, the Mi Mix 4, and more!

TWRP is now available for the following Xiaomi devices:

Device and XDA Forum linkDevice codename and TWRP Portal LinkMaintainer
Xiaomi Mi 11venusNebrassy
Xiaomi Mi 11 PromarsNebrassy
Xiaomi Mi 11 UltrastarNebrassy
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4odinNebrassy
Xiaomi Mi 11i/Mi 11X Pro/Redmi K40 Pro/Redmi K40 Pro PlushaydnNebrassy

In addition, the following devices have also received support over the last few weeks:

Device and XDA Forum linkDevice codename and TWRP Portal LinkMaintainer
OnePlus 7Thotdogb[email protected]
OnePlus 7T Prohotdog[email protected]
OPPO R11R11Ethan Zuo
OPPO R11sR11sEthan Zuo

If you have any of the devices mentioned above, you can now install an official build of the TWRP recovery on your device. If you’re not familiar with the process, make sure you check out our tutorial on how to install TWRP recovery on Android. The tutorial includes step-by-step instructions for installing the TWRP recovery on devices from various manufacturers, including ASUS, Google, Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi. It also goes into detail about what all you can do with the custom recovery. Also, check out our list of all the Android 12 custom ROMs available on our forums, if you wish to try out the new Android release on any of these devices.

