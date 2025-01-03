Virtualization is easily the most integral part of home server projects, and there are plenty of ways to deploy virtual machines in your computing lab. While most experts recommend going with barebones virtualization platforms, you can even run VMs on top of your existing OS.

Of course, there are pros and cons to both configurations – and it’s entirely possible that one option may satisfy your experimentation needs more than the other. If you’re having a hard time choosing between virtualization platforms and Type-2 hypervisors, here’s a head-to-head comparison between the two.

If you’re wondering why we’ve chosen virtualization platforms like Proxmox, Harvester, and XCP-ng over conventional Type-1 hypervisors like KVM, it’s because the former tend to include barebones hypervisors in addition to certain extra features that make them more appetizing for home lab enthusiasts.

Ease of setup

Winner: Type-2 hypervisors, easy

Considering that hypervisors of the Type-2 variety can be set up on an existing OS, it’s obvious that virtualization platforms lose out when it comes to ease of installation. Sure, certain VM deployment environments like Proxmox and Harvester aren’t that difficult to configure once you get the hang of things, but there’s no denying that VirtualBox and VMware Workstation Pro are better for newcomers who want a simple tool for their home experiments.

Heck, the only pre-requisite to using a Type-2 hypervisor is having SVM/AMD-V/ Intel VT-x enabled in the BIOS. Contrast that with the fact that virtualization environments have the same lengthy process as a conventional OS, and it’s clear that Type-2 hypervisors win this round.

Security

Winner: Dedicated virtualization platforms