This weekend brings an interesting boxing match between WBC heavyweight championship Tyson Fury, and former UFC MMA heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The kicker is that Fury is undefeated to date, a staggering statistic for a career that spans 14 years and 34 fights.

Ngannou will have to pull something astonishing out on Saturday in Riyadh to get past the defenses of Fury. And he might just be able to do just that, after training with no other but Mike Tyson in the run-up to this exhibition match. Ngannou still has the record for the "world's hardest punch," which he has held since 2018. He'll need it on Saturday, against one of the best pound-for-pound boxers the world has ever seen.

When and where?

The exhibition bout between WBC and lineal heavyweight Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to start on Saturday, October 28. Coverage begins at 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET, and 7:00 p.m. GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch Fury vs Ngannou from anywhere

How to stream Fury vs Ngannou in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Tyson Fury go ten rounds with Francis Ngannou live, ESPN+ PPV is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the US, so that's the only place to catch it. The PPV event costs $91, which also includes a month's access to ESPN+ for all the other sporting events that will be going on, from the F1 Grand Prix to the NFL and everything in between. If you don't want to keep your subscription, remember to cancel before the month is out or you'll get charged for a second month at $10.99.

Source: Disney ESPN+ If you want to watch the exhibition bout between Fury and Ngannou from the US, this is the only way to do it. The two fighters are throwing down for the challenge, so there are no titles on the line here. $91 at ESPN+

How to watch Fury vs Ngannou in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event live by tuning in and watching it on TNT Sports Box Office. Thankfully, you have a few more options for watching as TNT Sports Box Office is on all the major cable and satellite TV providers. No matter where you tune in, it will cost you £21.95 as a one-time fee. If watching directly on TNT Sports on their app, you won't need a subscription to the main service to watch the fight.