There are plenty of great cases for the M2 MacBook Air, but finding the right one can be tricky. The MacBook Air is one of the best-looking laptops on the market, with a thin and modern design. That means you won't want to cover it up with a case that looks cheap and flimsy. More importantly, the wrong case could cause more harm than good, depending on how it clamps onto your MacBook. If you're looking for a good one, you might turn to Urban Armor Gear, a company known for making premium and durable mobile cases.

UAG typically offers a rugged design language that draws attention and makes a statement, but not in this case. It's part of the company's [U] Lucent series, which is a minimalist product line that features translucent plastic. For that reason, this case appeals to a much wider audience of M2 MacBook Air users than a typical UAG case. The problem is, taking a peek at the product pages for this case reveals that buyers have mixed reviews of it. So, are the perceived flaws of this case enough to prevent you from purchasing it? After testing it, I think the answer is no, especially when you understand the reasoning behind some of these design choices.

About this review: This review was written after a week of testing a [U] Lucent case provided by UAG. The company did not have input in this article, and did not see its content before publishing.

UAG Lucent Series Case for M2 MacBook Air Clear MacBook case It's a simple choice for your MacBook 7.5 / 10 Urban Armor Gear's plastic MacBook Air case is part of the company's [U] Lucent series. It's intended to suit a wider audience than some of UAG's other products, which have an extremely rugged design. This one is a fairly simple case instead, offering basic body protection and some hinge protection. It's only available for the 13-inch version of the M2 MacBook Air, though. Materials Hard plastic Number of Color/Pattern Options 3 Pros The case has a thoughtful design that's a bit different than the others

There is plenty of room to access your MacBook's ports

It adds some heft to your MacBook, and that's a good thing Cons The case seems to scratch easily

The hinge protection is more for form than function

The rear corners of your MacBook are too exposed $70 at Amazon (13 inches) $70 at UAG

Pricing and availability

The Lucent series case for the M2 MacBook Air is only available for the 13-inch variant, and comes in three colors. The one I tested was the clear plastic option, but you can also choose a black or light blue plastic instead. It retails for $70 at full price. It's also available at Amazon and select third-party retailers. If you don't have a MacBook Air, UAG does make the same Lucent series for other Apple laptops, like the new M3 MacBook Pro.

What I like

The design feels modern and matches the MacBook Air's aesthetics

Close

A lot of plastic laptop cases look exactly the same, with identical curved designs that wrap around the shell of a MacBook. However, the UAG Lucent case takes a slightly different approach. It still has some slight curvature around the corners and edges, but generally matches the rectangular design of the M2 MacBook Air it's designed for. These design choices make for a modern look that preserves the look of your MacBook Air, while still adding some protection. There's a raised lip that loops around the edges of the top of the case, and the main part of the case is recessed.

These design choices make for a modern look that preserves the look of your MacBook Air, while still adding some protection.

Like nearly all plastic cases, the Lucent case snaps onto your MacBook with a series of clips. I've seen this become a point of contention for buyers in customer reviews, since they claim the clips pop off fairly easily. I can confirm this, but I actually think that's a good thing. I'd rather have a few plastic clips pop off occassionally than have clips be so strong that they damage my Mac's display.

It adds some much-needed heft to the MacBook Air

It's definitely more of a personal preference, but I also appreciate how the Lucent case adds just a bit of heft to the M2 MacBook Air. Apple's thin-and-light laptop is very small, almost too small. With this case installed, the M2 MacBook Air is still just under an inch thick. The Lucent case adds about a pound to the weight as well.

I appreciate how the Lucent case adds just a bit of heft to the M2 MacBook Air.

I found that the additional thickness and weight made my M2 MacBook Air feel very solid in the hand. Combined with the boxy design and recessed surfaces, the UAG Lucent case was nice to hold. Not everyone will prefer the extra size and weight that this case adds, but some definitely will enjoy it.

All the ports are still accessible

It's also worth mentioning that you'll have absolutely no trouble using the ports on your MacBook with this case installed. All cases have cutouts, but some are precise enough that bigger connectors won't fit. On this case, UAG left plenty of room for any size connector to insert with ease.

What I don't like

There isn't enough protection on the rear corners

Of course, the big appeal of a laptop case is extra protection. On this front, I have to say I was a bit disappointed with the lack of coverage on the rear corners. There's a lot of exposed metal that isn't covered by plastic, and that's a shame, considering corners are a common point of impact. There is a small hinge guard near the center of the MacBook's hinge, but it's more for show than for actual protection.

Durability, specifically against scratches, is a concern

Another complaint I saw users discuss related to this case was how easily it scratched. While I didn't notice any major scratches during daily use of this case, I lightly scratched my car keys against the plastic for a synthetic test. As you can see in the image above, just a light stroke with a car key created a deep groove in the plastic.

Over time, you're likely to see this hard plastic show signs of wear with scuffs and scratches.

I tried to wipe it away, but the damage was permanent. Over time, you're likely to see this hard plastic show signs of wear with scuffs and scratches.

Should you buy the UAG Lucent series case for M2 MacBook Air?

Close

You should buy the Lucent case if:

You want a sleek and simple case for your M2 MacBook Air

You're willing to accept scratches

You should NOT buy the Lucent case if:

You'd prefer a case with a more rugged design and build quality

You want your laptop to remain as thin and light as possible

Using a case with any device is always a balance between adding protection and preserving the look and functionality of your product. That's why I typically don't use a case with my laptops. However, the UAG Lucent case is a good-looking option that doesn't inhibit the daily use of your M2 MacBook Air. It definitely has drawbacks, like how easily the case scratches and the light rear corner protection. But if you're willing to accept those compromises, you should be happy with the Lucent case.