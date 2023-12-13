Key Takeaways The Small Tactical Brief from Urban Armor Gear is a highly protective computer bag with thick and soft padding for your laptop.

It features molle straps on the front that are surprisingly useful for attaching extra gear, and the bag can expand to hold more accessories than expected.

However, the bag's rugged design and limited color options make it more niche and not suitable for everyone's needs.

Rugged is a term that’s often overused and exaggerated in tech products. It's kind of like how the iPhone 15 Pro or Pixel 8 Pro are named professional, but are really just higher-end models occasionally used as status symbols. While it's easy to make something look rugged, it's much harder to make a durable product that actually holds up well over time. Taking one look at Urban Armor Gear's Small Tactical Brief quickly reveals that it has the rugged design covered.

But how does it fare in durability and build quality? It just so happens that the Small Tactical Brief is the most protective computer bag I've ever used, with thick and soft padding that surrounds your great laptop. If you're looking for a rugged bag, this is your option. The problem is, UAG's rugged look and lack of color options limits who will enjoy this laptop bag. The Small Tactical Brief is a good product, but it's a niche one.

About this review: This review was written after a week of testing a Small Tactical Brief provided by UAG. It did not have input, and did not see this article's contents before publishing.

UAG Small Tactical Brief for 14-inch laptops Rugged laptop bag A way to keep your laptop safe in tough environments 7.5 / 10 $50 $85 Save $35 Urban Armor Gear's Small Tactical Brief is a rugged and versatile laptop case for computers up to 14 inches. It has molle straps on the front that you can use to keep extra gear on, and a detachable shoulder strap. On the inside, there's a soft laptop pocket with a lot of cushion. You'll also find a small front pocket that can expand quite a bit to hold accessories. Number of Colors/Patterns 1 Max. Laptop Size 14-inch Brand Urban Armor Gear Weight 0.88 lb Dimensions 14.57 x 11.02 x 3.15 in. Pros The main laptop compartment will keep your computer safe

The front molle straps are way more useful than I expected

The bag expands to hold more than just your laptop Cons It's probably too small to replace your everyday backpack or messenger

The olive color isn't for everyone

The interior pockets are more restrictive than helpful $50 at Amazon $80 at Walmart $50 at UAG

Pricing and availability

Urban Armor Gear's Small Tactical Brief is a relatively compact laptop bag that can fit laptops up to 14 inches. There's also another version of this bag that fits up to 16-inch laptops, and the two products should be similar, but this review concerns the smaller version. The laptop brief only comes in an olive color for this size, which you'll either love or hate. It's available at UAG's website and Amazon, retailing for $80. At the time of writing, you can save $30 by purchasing this bag on UAG's website.

What I like

The rugged design isn't just for show

Close

From certifications to the actual build quality of the bag, the Small Tactical Brief proves that it offers more than just looks. The overall design is thick and bulky, and it isn't a thin laptop bag by any means. In fact, it measures at 3.15 inches thick, and can become even thicker than that if you stuff it fully. A lot of times I see thick or rugged products that don't take full advantage of their bigger footprint, but that isn't the case here.

The main laptop compartment is surrounded by a layer of cushioning on the edges that looks to be about an inch thick. The padding is really soft on the outside with a firm inner core, and it should absorb any shocks or drops well. The front and back of the bag don't have as much protective material as the edges, but that makes sense. You're much more likely to drop the bag on its sides or corners than its front or back.

There are a few other great design choices that I'll point out briefly. For what it's worth, this bag meets the MIL STD 810G 516.6 certification, which is a military durability standard for shock resistance. The Small Tactical Brief also has a luggage strap that comes in handy while traveling with a suitcase.

The front molle straps are actually useful

This bag has molle straps on the front, which can be used to hook things onto it. I was skeptical about how often these would really come in handy, but it makes sense for this kind of bag. Aside from small accessories, not many larger items will fit inside it besides your laptop. To fix that, you can keep them on the outside as needed, like I did with my camera bag. People who want a slim and modular solution will prefer this to using the best messenger bags, which are big whether you need that extra space or not.

This bag expands more than you'd expect

Large items won't fit in the bag, so you can forget putting a water bottle or binder inside. However, the Small Tactical Brief can expand to fit much more than its appearance would suggest, including accessories or chargers. You might be able to squeeze a thin laptop and tablet in the main compartment, but that depends on the thickness of those devices. Then, there's the outside pocket, which can fit all the essentials you need for mobile work.

I put a fairly large UGreen 145W power bank, a few power cables, and an SD card adapter, and a power adapter inside without any issue. I could've probably fit a few more things if I really wanted to, but that's everything I need for work on a daily basis. In a bag that's about as small as a rugged and durable laptop bag can get, that's impressive.

What I don't like

It's somehow too big, but also not big enough

Size is a bit of a problem for the Small Tactical Brief, since it can get stuck in a weird middle ground between bulky and tiny. What I mean is that the Small Tactical Brief has the size of a small messenger bag, but holds less bulky items. So, people who want a compact messenger or laptop bag won't be satisfied, and neither will people who want a large and spacious bag. That leaves only a small group of people that will appreciate what UAG offers through this accessory.

If you're someone who needs to bring your laptop to tough environments for work often, like a job site, the Small Tactical Brief will be absolutely perfect. For everyone else, there's probably another bag that meets your needs better.

The front pocket compartments aren't helpful

While I lauded the front pocket for how it expands, it's unfortunately limited by a few interior compartments. Unless you have accessories or items that happen to fit their dimensions, these compartments are useless. Personally, I would've liked to see a single pocket instead.

Should you buy the UAG Small Tactical Brief?

You should buy the UAG Small Tactical Brief if:

You work in environments where durability is crucial

You don't carry a lot of larger items in your laptop bag

You have uses for the bag's key features, like the molle straps

You should NOT buy the UAG Small Tactical Brief if:

You don't need a bag as rugged and thick as this one

You need a do-it-all everyday bag that can fit larger items

You aren't impressed by the bag's rugged features and appearance

Choosing a laptop bag or everyday bag is tricky, because everyone is looking for something slightly different. But in this case, it's fairly easy to see who the UAG Small Tactical Brief is designed for. People who work in jobs with a lot of field work or travel will love the Small Tactical Brief, as it'll look great while actually protecting their laptop. This isn't a laptop briefcase for the masses because it's too thick, has too strong a design language, and has just one unfavorable color option. For that niche audience that the Small Tactical Brief is made for, it's an excellent fit.