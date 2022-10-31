A couple of weeks ago, Uber announced the formation of Journey Ads, a new division of the company that would be focused on promotion and advertisement in order to reach 122 million users of its platform. Today, reports have hit the internet that ads are now being from the app, with iOS users complaining that they are coming in through notifications. While advertisements in apps aren't a new concept by any means, this could become a bit of a slippery slope for the company if it doesn't execute things properly.

While ads typically reside within the app a lot of times, it appears that Uber has pushed ads using the notification feature in its apps. This feature was opened up to app developers a couple of years ago, so it only makes sense that Uber is using it to get more eyes to its ads. Apple iOS users reported seeing an advertisement for Peloton, which was no doubt a huge surprise.

Gizmodo spoke with Uber spokesperson Noah Edwardsen, who stated through email that the recent ad push "was a limited test." Furthermore, he stated that users do have the option to manage their mobile notifications if they don't want to see such push notifications. Uber's latest push into an advertisement is just the beginning, as it plans to feed more ads to its customers through its own app, in-car displays, and even on top cars that are in its Uber Eats fleet. For years, the company has struggled to turn a profit, but this new venture could help alleviate some of its issues.

If you're an iOS user, and you don't like receiving Uber ads through notifications, you can always turn them off by heading into the app, navigating to the Settings menu, then heading into the Privacy area, then going to the Notifications menu. There should be an area that is checked for offers. By turning that off, you should stop seeing advertisements in your notifications. One thing to note, though, is that by turning off promotional offers, you will no longer see ride offers too.

Source: Gizmodo