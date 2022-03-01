Uber wants you to use its app when exploring nearby restaurants and venues

Uber started as a ride hailing service that helps people find a cab wherever they are. It’s convenient, as the car picks you up from your doorstep and takes you to the exact coordinates you choose on the map. You don’t have to unnecessarily walk, wait, or run after a taxi — which could be a lifesaver for those who have formal events on a stormy night. Eventually, though, the company started expanding its reach by exploring other fields. So, for example, it launched Uber Eats — a food delivery service that grabs your mouthwatering, savory meals from certain restaurants and brings them to your house. It’s all about convenience and doing less — without missing out on the fun aspects of life. In an attempt to further expand its reach, Uber is now rolling out a new Explore tab for discovering nearby restaurants and entertainment venues in select cities.

Uber has announced in a newsroom post that it’s bringing a new Explore tab to 15 cities — Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis – St. Paul, New Orleans, New Jersey, Upstate New York, Orlando, San Antonio, San Francisco, Seattle, and Mexico City. Users in these areas will be able to check nearby restaurants and entertainment venues through this tab. Thanks to a new ride there now feature, those interested in a certain destination listed on the tab can book a ride with a single click — without needing to fill out the location details.

Uber has also integrated Yelp into the new Explore tab. This allows users to take a look at star ratings and decide accordingly. And as users depend on this service more, it’ll start showing them more personalized suggestions based on their tastes. The new tab is tempting to use, as it offers 15% (up to $10) off rides to the listed places. Additionally, users can purchase tickets to certain events and reserve tables directly from the app, hassle-free.

The company mentions that it plans to expand the Explore tab’s availability to more cities in the upcoming weeks and months. So keep an eye on your app if you’re interested in this feature, and make sure you’re running the latest version of it.

Source: Uber