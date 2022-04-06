Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Mobile for iOS and Android, here’s how you can register for early access

Ubisoft has announced that it’s bringing its popular tactical FPS, Rainbow Six Siege, to mobile. The company says that the mobile version of the game, aptly named Rainbow Six Mobile, will bring the core gameplay of the PC and console versions to both iOS and Android devices.

According to Ubisoft’s announcement, Rainbow Six Mobile will be a “competitive and tactical FPS game with two teams of 5 — Attackers and Defenders,” much like the original title. But, despite the similarities, Rainbow Six Mobile will not be a one-to-one port of the PC/console versions with optimized UI and controls for touch screens. Instead, Ubisoft has built the mobile version from the ground up with mobile usability in mind. Thanks to this, the game will offer a completely new gameplay control system, UI optimizations for mobile devices, and optimized in-game visuals. However, you can’t play the game right now.

Welcome Operators to Rainbow Six Mobile! Rainbow Six Mobile will bring the same tactical shooter gameplay that you love to your mobile devices. Sign-up now to receive the latest updates and get a chance to play before the release 👇https://t.co/Jvbs6dHXau pic.twitter.com/gWjH2I2bSm — Rainbow Six Mobile (@Rainbow6Mobile) April 5, 2022

Ubisoft plans to start live testing Rainbow Six Mobile with a limited number of players over the next few weeks. If you’re a Rainbow Six Siege fan and can’t wait to give the mobile version a shot, here’s how you can register to get early access:

Head over to the official Rainbow Six Mobile website

Click on the Register button in the top-right corner

Select the platform you wish to play the game on (Android or iOS)

Log in with your Ubisoft account

Complete the following survey, and you’re done!

Note that registering for Rainbow Six Mobile does not guarantee early access. Ubisoft will likely shortlist users based on the survey responses, and there’s a chance you may not make the cut. At the moment, Ubisoft has not revealed the final release date. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more details.

Source: Ubisoft