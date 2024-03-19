Key Takeaways Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat official wallpapers are out.

You can now download those wallpapers in various sizes and formats.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will be available for everyone on April 25.

We're only a month away from the official release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, codenamed Noble Numbat. While April 25 is when Linux 24.04 will officially be rolled out, Canonical is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, and to celebrate it with fans, it's released the Ubuntu 24.04 wallpapers ahead of the official launch next month.

You can set Ubuntu 24.04 wallpapers on your phones, desktops, and laptops

Canonical has released the official Noble Numbet wallpapers that were designed by artists, graphic designers, and fans across the world. You can now download these wallpapers and set any one of them as wallpaper on your desktops or laptops. You don't have to worry about whether those will fit well on your monitors, as they come in different formats and sizes. You'll also be able to set them as wallpapers on your phones, too.

Where can you download Ubuntu 24.04 LTS wallpapers from?

Canonical has shared a Google Drive link for downloading all the Ubuntu 24.04 wallpapers, and you'll find all of them in different sizes and PNG and JPG formats. Besides, these wallpapers are available at different brightness levels, including dimmed, dark, and light.

These wallpapers will also be available in the beta version of the Ubuntu 24.04 Beta, which is set to arrive on April 4. If that's what you want, opt for the beta releases. Otherwise, wait until April 25, when Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will be available for everyone. It'll keep receiving software updates and security patches until April 2034.