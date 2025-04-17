Summary Ubuntu 25.04 introduces ARM64 support with a full-featured ISO.

We saw a lot of movement on the Windows on Arm front earlier this year, but it's by no means the only operating system taking advantage of the new hardware architecture. If you're a Linux fan and you've been on the hunt for something that can run on your shiny new ARM64 processor, Ubuntu has just what you're looking for. The operating system's publisher announced the release of Ubuntu 25.04, and with it comes some support for ARM64 devices.

Ubuntu 25.04 introduces ARM64 support

In a blog post by Ubuntu's publisher, Canonical, the company breaks down everything introduced with Ubuntu 25.04, otherwise known as "Plucky Puffin." There's a lot to break down, but the biggest feature for people with ARM64 CPUs is an ISO that supports the architecture. This includes "full-featured support" for Intel Core Ultra 200V CPUs and Battlemage CPUs, meaning you can use it on Snapdragon X Elite PC.

Leendert van Doorn, SVP of Engineering at Qualcomm, is pretty pleased with the development:

Qualcomm Technologies is proud to collaborate with Canonical and is fully committed to enabling a seamless Ubuntu experience on devices powered by Snapdragon®. Ubuntu’s new ARM64 ISO paves the way for future Snapdragon enablement, enabling us to drive AI innovation and adoption together.

If you want in on this new installer, hop over to the Ubuntu download page, scroll down until you see the cute icon with a puffin, then click the download button next to the "ARM 64-bit architecture" option.