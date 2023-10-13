Key Takeaways Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) is now available with a focus on accessibility and important security enhancements.

It features a new Flutter-based App Center for easy app discovery and supports deb and snap packages.

The update also includes restricted unprivileged user namespaces to prevent programs from exposing kernel interfaces, and hardware-backed full-disk encryption for improved cybersecurity.

It also supports Raspberry Pi 5 and comes with GNOME 45, new wallpapers, and Linux Kernel 6.5.

Developed by Canonical, Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions primarily because of its user-friendliness, as compared to many other Linux distros. The latest version, Ubuntu 23.10 (codenamed Mantic Minotaur), has a focus on accessibility, too. Besides, you get important security enhancements and many other goodies in the latest Ubuntu release.

First off, Ubuntu 23.10 comes with a new Flutter-based App Center to help you find new apps quickly. Behind the scenes, it'll combine user ratings with snap metadata to help you discover the apps you need. It also supports both deb and snap packages. Another noteworthy change is the preview support for hardware-backed full-disk encryption (FDE), which will store keys in the Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs). As per the company, the TPM-backed FDE will better counter cybersecurity threats.

There is one more notable security enhancement in the latest Ubuntu release. It has now restricted the unprivileged user namespaces by introducing an additional mode that requires programs to have an AppArmor profile. This will prevent applications from exposing kernel interfaces, thus securing the system.

Moreover, Ubuntu 23.10 supports Raspberry Pi 5, which will start shipping at the end of October. In other words, the newest single-board computer will be ready to run the latest Ubuntu release from day one. Also worth mentioning is that the update features the GNOME 45 desktop environment, new wallpapers, and Linux Kernel 6.5.

It's worth pointing out that Ubuntu 23.10 is a non-LTS release, meaning it will be supported for nine months only. You'll receive security and bug fixes until the support ends. Just like every non-LTS release, version 23.10 is less stable than LTS versions like Ubuntu 22.04.

If you still want to try Ubuntu 23.10 despite being less stable and more prone to bugs, go to the Ubuntu download page and scroll until you find the Ubuntu 23.10 download button. The system requirements for running Ubuntu 23.10 are the same as those of 22.04.