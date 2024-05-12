Key Takeaways Ugreen's 100W 20,000mAh Power Bank is built for laptops, with quick charging speeds and three ports for multiple devices.

Ugreen makes a ton of products for keeping your devices charged, as well as docking stations and hubs to help connect your peripherals. But power banks are where the brand is most at home, and the aptly-named Ugreen 100W 20,000mAh Power Bank recently landed on my desk for review.

Basically, it's a power bank, and it's designed with laptops in mind. It can provide up to 100W charging speeds, so just about every modern notebook can charge quickly with it. It also has three ports, so it can charge multiple devices at once. It's a solid little power bank with a nice sleek design.

About this review: Ugreen sent us the 20,000mAh power bank for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its contents.

Pricing and availability

The Ugreen 100W 20,000mAh Power Bank is available from Ugreen directly, as well as on Amazon, so it should be fairly easy to get. It costs $80, which makes it somewhat pricy, but not overpriced considering what's on offer in terms of speed and capacity.

Specifications Battery Capacity 20,000mAh Ports 2x USB-X, 1x USB Type-A Battery Technology Li-ion Maximum Discharge 100W Maximum Charge 65W Voltage 20V max Multicharge? Yes Screen Yes

What I like

A fairly sleek look (and a screen)

Close

Ugreen's design language is pretty consistent across all of its products, and it's no different here. The 100W 20,000mAh power bank comes in a sort of gunmetal grey colorway mixed with black, and it looks pretty nice. It's decently compact, too, so you can easily slip it into a pocket.

On the side of the power bank are a screen and a button, which let you check its battery level at a moment's notice. When a device is charging off of the power bank, the power level is always displayed, which seems a bit unnecessary, but helpful enough. The three charging ports are on one of the shorter sides, with two USB-C outputs and one USB Type-A. One of the USB-C ports also doubles as an input for charging the power bank itself.

Ugreen also includes a sleeve in the box to keep the power bank a little more safe, which is nice, though I never really see the point in something like this for a power bank.

It charges fast, and it's big

There isn't a lot more you can say about a power bank other than that it works, and indeed, that's what it does. I can't verify the charging speeds directly, but connecting the power bank to my laptop , it did charge it fairly quickly. When charging my Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, the battery in the power bank was depleted in a little under an hour and a half, which is pretty fast for transferring 20,000mAh of power.

Plus, that charging session took my laptop from dead to having 78% of battery. The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED has a very beefy 75Wh battery, so 78% will get you many hours of use. If you started at a full charge and had this power bank, the laptop could easily last all day using it actively.I also tried charging my phone from empty to full, and that took the Ugreen power bank from 100% to 74% charge, so I could have charged my phone nearly four times over.

If you have a lot of devices you have to charge, this capacity may be a little small, but for the price, it's quite good. Larger capacities at this speed will cost you significantly more.

What I don't like

I wish it had a built-in cable

The Ugreen 100W 20,000mAh includes a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box,which makes it easy to get the charger back up and running. However, I've been spoiled by Lenovo's Go series of power banks, which have a very cleverly stored USB-C cable built-in. You'd probably not even know the cable was there, but it's always handy, and it makes it much easier to charge your devices without extra stuff in your bag.

Missing that in this power bank is a bit of a bummer, but not a huge deal. Lenovo doesn;t really have a product that competes in this category anyway, and the one it used to have was significantly more expensive and slower.

It takes a while to charge the power bank

While the Ugreen 100W power bank can charge other devices at up to 100W, it can only input power up to 65W, which means it can take some time to charge it back up, especially considering its very large capacity. In my experience using a 100W charger and cable, it took over two hours to get from 0 to 100%, which is a bit longer than I was expecting.

Should you buy the Ugreen 100W 20,000mAh power bank?

If you're looking for some backup power for your laptop and other electronics, the Ugreen 100W 20,000mAh Power Bank is a solid option. It charges your devices quickl;y and can provide many extra hours of use for a typical latpop, doing away with any worries that it won't last all day.

For $80, this is one of the better solutions for charging high-power devices like laptops while also having a decently large capacity.

