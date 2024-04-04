Key Takeaways Ugreen 100W MagSafe Charging Station is a premium solution for iPhone users with excellent build quality and magnetic wireless charging.

The station's articulate hinge allows for versatile iPhone charging angles, while delivering up to 100W power output.

While pricey, the Ugreen station is a convenient nightstand charging solution for those looking to streamline charging needs.

Ugreen makes some of our favorite wall chargers and charging stations, and this 100W MagSafe Charging Station is another well-constructed and easy-to-use solution for simplifying your charging needs. This particular station stands out a bit from the pack because its top side has a magnetic wireless charging dock with an articulate hinge, so you can snap an iPhone on it and use iOS' Standby Mode, which turns this charging station into a nice bedside nightstand station.

Ugreen 100W MagSafe Charging Stand Editor's choice Excellent nightstand charging solution for iPhone owners 8 / 10 Ugreen's 100W MagSafe Charging Station has a MagSafe charging pad with an articulate hinge that allows it to charge an iPhone at various angles, along with three more USB ports. Pros MagSafe charging pad with hinge allows iPhone to be propped at various angles

Can deliver up to 100W of power from a single port, which is enough to fast charge most devices

Premium build quality Cons Pricey

Would have like more than 100W of total power output

One more USB-C port would have been nice $180 at Amazon

Ugreen 100W MagSafe Charging Station: Pricing and Availability

The Ugreen 100W MagSafe Charging Station is on sale now and can be purchased via Amazon or Ugreen's website at $180.

Hardware and design

Aluminum design with sturdy hinge

The first thing I noticed when taking the charging station out of the box is how premium it feels. The body is crafted mostly out of aluminum, and the hinge that allows the magnetic wireless charging pad at the top to rotate at up to 90-degree upright position feels super sturdy and stiff. With this build quality comes a heavier weight, with the charger tipping the scales at 2.2lbs. But considering this is meant to be a stationary charger on a desk (or night stand), the weight is a non-factor.

In addition to the wireless charging pad, the body houses three physical ports: two USB-C and one USB-A, this allows the station to charge four devices at once, although the maximum power output is 100W combined.

What I like

Plays so nice with iPhones' StandBy mode

The Ugreen 100W MagSafe charging station is dead easy to use and looks great on a desk. Having one station that can charge four things, cleans up the clutter around wall sockets, and I'm a big fan of the wireless charging pad with MagSafe. The magnet around the pad is strong, locking up the iPhone in place with a satisfying thud. It can also prop up the iPhone in either portrait or landscape orientation, so I've been using the charging station to hold an iPhone while I'm doing a video call or binging on Instagram Reels.

The MagSafe pad can charge any device that supports Qi wireless charging, so all my Android flagships work too, as well as Huawei earbuds. But the pad seems best used for iPhones due to iOS's excellent "Standby" mode, which turns an iPhone lockscreen into a digital clock or a digital photo frame when it's being charged in landscape orientation.

The fully articulate hinge and strong magnets allow the iPhone to be displayed at angles between 45-degree and almost 90-degree upright.

The charging station is also able to pump the advertised wattage of charging power, so while it can't charge my MacBook Pro at full speed, it can charge my MacBook Air at full 45W while still having 55W left to share between the MagSafe pad and another port. Thermals are excellent. Ugreen says it has proprietary silicon inside to constantly monitor temperature and prevent overcharging, and I can say the charging station never gets hot, though the wireless pad can get slightly warm.

What I don't like

Could use more juice

The Ugreen charging station does exactly what it advertises, so for this section we're going to have to nitpick. I think, for a stationary station, Ugreen could have gave it more than 100W of power output. Yes, going with a 150W or 200W would likely increase the size and weight, but this is a stationary dock, so who cares if it's a bit heavier? As it stands now, 100W is enough to charge slow charging Apple devices, but if I want to charge, say, my Xiaomi 14 Ultra, that phone alone takes up 80W already.

Should you get the Ugreen 100W MagSafe Charging Station?

You should get the Ugreen Charging Station if:

You use an iPhone and want a charging station that also takes advantage of iOS' excellent StandBy mode

You have limited socket space and thus need a single dock to charge multiple things

You should not get the Ugreen Charging Station if:

You need more than 100W of power output

You don't benefit from the magnetic wireless charging dock

The Ugreen 100W MagSafe Charging Station is well-constructed gadget that really benefits from iPhone's excellent StandBy mode. I am the rare tech reviewer who actually carries an Android as my main phone, which means my iPhone 15 Pro Max is usually a stay-at-home device, so I basically have it attached to the Ugreen station 24 hours a day, acting as a digital clock and calendar. It's great to be able to come home and see the time and upcoming appointments directly on the iPhone screen, and be able to access Siri. Yes, I can get all of these features with a standard wireless charging pad, but Ugreen's hinge allows the iPhone to be shown at various angles, which makes the iPhone screen easier to see when I'm at various positions (laying in bed, standing, sitting). This guy isn't a lifechanger, but it is a clever little gadget that makes our iPhones more useful.