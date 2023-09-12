Ugreen USB-C to USB-C Cable $14 $20 Save $6 Ugreen's 100W USB-C to USB-C cables are sleek, durable, and most importantly affordable, especially in this 2-pack that's being discounted to just $14 for a limited time. $14 at Amazon

These are the cables that you want if you're looking for great quality, fantastic durability and 100W charging speeds at an affordable price. The Ugreen USB-C 2-pack brings two of its popular cables together in a bundle that's now discounted to just $14. While the discount isn't huge, it's still a good sum off, especially if you're thinking about stocking up thanks to the release of the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

What's great about the Ugreen USB-C 2-pack?

Now, perhaps the best quality of this cable is that you're getting incredible charging speeds that can go up to 100W. While most phones in the United States don't charge at that rate, you can still maximize the charging speed of these cables by using them on popular Apple and Windows laptops. Of course, with a cable like this safety is most important, and Ugreen has a variety of technology at play to ensure this.

When it comes to the construction of the cable, the brand is using an aluminum housing with nylon braiding. Furthermore, the brand shares that it is using 250d fiber core in order to prevent the cable from fraying or splitting when the cable is bent in extreme ways. While charging is the primary function here, you can also use the cable for data transfers, although you'll only be reaching up to 480Mbps at max.

For the most part, this is a good cable set that's affordable and reliable. So if you were looking to your cable collection with something new, you'll want to give this Ugreen bundle a try. Just make sure you pick them up while they are still on sale to save 30%.