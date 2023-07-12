Ugreen 20W USB-C Charger $8.44 $14.99 Save $6.55 This basic option from UGREEN is one of the most affordable USB-PD chargers you'll find. It supports a number of charging protocols including PD 3.0, QC 4.0, PPS, and more, so it works well with phones that need 20W of power or less. This 20W charger isn't as compact as other premium GaN chargers, but it's not bulky either. $8.44 at Amazon

Like every year, Amazon is offering massive discounts on a wide range of products this Prime Day, and that includes everything from laptops, PC hardware, and wireless earbuds, among others. You can also score massive deals on many of the best chargers and other mobile accessories, making this the best time of the year to splurge some cash.

While wireless charging is getting increasingly popular with every passing year, wired charging still remains the more common way to juice up mobile devices. This Prime Day, there are a number of deals to be had on chargers, but the one that caught our eye is the UGreen 20W USB-C PD fast charger that's available at a dirt cheap price right now. If you hurry, you can snag it for a throwaway $8.44 - a massive 40 percent discount over its list price of $14.99.

Why buy the UGreen 20W PD charger?

The UGreen 20W PD charger is a great option for people who use mobile devices from different brands but don't want to carry separate chargers for each of them. It conforms to the universal PD charging standard, meaning it's compatible with just about any modern mobile phone or tablet, including the best iPhones, as well as a host of Android devices, including the Pixel series, Galaxy S23/22/21/20 series, Note 20/10/9/8 series, and the Z Flip and Z Fold lineups. It can also charge your AirPods Pro, the Nintendo Switch, and a host of other devices from various manufacturers.

In terms of speeds, the UGreen USB-C PD fast charger is not the fastest around, but the company claims it can charge an iPhone 14 from 0-60% in just 30 minutes. It supports an array of fast charging protocols, including PD 3.0, QC 4.0, PPS, and BC1.2. In terms of safety, the device comes with a Dynamic Temperature Sensor, which actively monitors temperature. Additionally, it also includes a PMW chip to adjust power output. Overall, it's a great product if your mobile device needs only up to 20W of power, and this Prime Day, you can get it at a fantastic price.