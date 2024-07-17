I've reviewed plenty of products from Ugreen, an accessory brand that started out making chargers and now sells all kinds of tech chargers. Usually, I come away impressed; in fact, the great portable charger that hasn't left my side for over a year is made by Ugreen. But after spending a few weeks with the company's new 300W, 48,000mAh power bank, I'm convinced that this portable charging solution is a complete miss. It's heavy, expensive, and ends up providing way less charge than you'd expect. For example, the company says it's able to charge a 15-inch MacBook Air about 1.1 times, while the much-smaller Ugreen 145W, 25,000mAh power bank can do the same thing at a lower cost.

I'm not an electrical engineer, so I don't know exactly what's wrong with the Ugreen 48,000mAh power bank, but it's clear that something isn't adding up. If I had to guess, the charger's issues are probably related to its usage of Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery cells, which differ from the Lithium-ion (Li-ion) cells that are typically used in consumer electronics. The LiFePO4 battery technology is safer and results in a longer lifespan, and that's why Ugreen advertises that this power bank can last for 3,000 battery cycles. However, the technology also has a lower energy density, which means Li-ion batteries can provide the same amount of juice as LiFePO4 batteries at a fraction of the size.

To put it simply, you shouldn't buy this power bank. All indications are that the 48,000mAh power bank provides roughly the same amount of charge as alternatives that are both smaller and cheaper — from Ugreen's claims, to my experiences, to the technical limitations of LiFePO4. Unless your only priorities are safety and longevity, you should skip this power bank.

About this review: Ugreen provided a 48,000mAh power bank for review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see this article's contents before publishing.

Pricing, specs, and availability

Ugreen recently released its new 300W power bank, which has a 48,000mAh capacity. The portable charger retails for $200, but it's available on Amazon for $170 at the time of writing. It features a gray aluminum chassis with a mix of plastic for the handle, screen cover, and light bar. This power bank supports PD 3.1, and has multiple USB-C and USB-A ports for versatility, so it can charge most devices. Notably, it doesn't have an AC wall port.

Ugreen 300W 48,000mAh Power Bank Battery Capacity 48,000mAh Ports 3x USB-C, 2x USB-A Weight 4.07 pounds Dimensions .71 x 6.31 x 3.03 inches Battery Technology LiFePO4 AC Charge Time 90 minutes Capacity 153Wh Multicharge? Yes Screen Yes Flight safe No Charging speed 300W (140W max on a single port) Expand

What I like

The design of the power bank is top-notch, and the display is useful

The thing I can't really complain about with regard to this power bank is its design and build quality. Like other Ugreen products, this 48,000 mAh power bank features a gray aluminum build complimented by black plastic and rubber feet. It's made to last, although the handle could be a bit sturdier. It's made out of flexible plastic, so you may experience some flexing or rattling while carrying it. On the bright side, this flexibility means you don't have to worry about the handle cracking or snapping off as much. The side of the power bank features an LED light strip, too. It won't replace a real flashlight, but it gets pretty bright and has multiple modes.

The front of the power bank reveals a basic digital display that can show the percentage remaining, input wattage, and output wattage. Displays are here to stay in the world of power banks, and this one isn't as flashy as the one you'll get with Anker's Prime Power Bank. If you ask me, that might not be a bad thing. I'd rather save the power of my portable charger for my devices rather than waste it on an LCD. That's why I like the Ugreen 48,000mAh display — it provides everything you need: no more, no less.

That's why I like the Ugreen 48,000mAh display — it provides everything you need: no more, no less.

Underneath the display are the five USB ports and a power button. Two of those are USB-A, while the rest are USB-C. While the overall design and build quality of this power bank is great, it really doesn't matter if it isn't a good portable charger.

What I don't like

It's not a good portable charger, with poor efficiency and too many caveats