Ugreen 5-in-1 USB Hub Use coupon code "ZYYKQ3P9" to save $12 $20 Save $8 A slim and compact USB hub that's perfect for expanding the port selection of your compatible device. Right now, this USB hub can be had for just $12. $12 at Amazon

There's no better way to expand your port selection than purchasing a USB hub. The device is generally pretty compact, and can be found in a number of different configurations, which can easily suit your needs when it comes to port selection and price. Although these devices are typically marketed for use with laptops, they offer a wide range of uses, and can be paired with PCs, tablets, smartphones, and even PC gaming handhelds.

Related Best USB-C hubs in 2024 Need a USB-C hub for laptop? We've selected the best USB-C hubs on the market. Our top recommendations include hubs from Anker, HP, & more.

Of course, the only trouble is that there are a lot of different options out there, so if you're looking at purchasing your first one, it can be a little overwhelming. That's why we're here to help, and if you're trying to find something functional that won't break the bank, then this model from Ugreen is going to be right up your alley. For a very limited time, you can score this Ugreen 5-in-1 USB hub for 40% off, dropping the price down to just $12. So if you've been looking, your search stops here, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about this Ugreen 5-in-1 USB hub?

Well, the first thing that's hopefully caught your eye is the price. Coming in at just $12, this really is a no-brainer, offering good port selection at an extremely fair price. With this USB hub, you get access to three USB A ports, one USB-C, and one Ethernet port. It's not the largest variety of options on a USB hub, but it definitely will get the job done if you're looking to connect more devices.

With the USB ports, you'll be able to connect to products like printers, mice, keyboards, and more. When it comes to compatibility, you will get support for macOS, Windows, and ChromeOS. And as mentioned before, this hub can be connected with other devices as well, just make sure you use the right adapter if you're connecting to something other than USB-A.

Overall, this is quite a deal, and well worth the investment as it can really clear a lot of the connection clutter. Just be sure to enter the digital coupon code "ZYYKQ3P9" to save the additional 33% off the current sale price, bringing it down to just $12 for a limited time.