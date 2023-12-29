Gaming handhelds are all the rave these days, and there are a few reasons why that's the case. The obvious ones are that great PC gaming handheld devices can play AAA gaming titles on-the-go, and are typically more enjoyable than using a gaming laptop. But a more subtle benefit is that, since these products are basically complete PCs under the hood, they could become a primary desktop workstation. For that to work, you'll need some sort of USB-C dock, like our favorites for the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go.

I've been testing a few USB-C docking stations lately, and I think I've found the best one that turns your gaming handheld into a complete workstation with just one cable. I spent a week with the Ugreen 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station and the ROG Ally, and it's made for people who want to be able to quickly connect and detach their gaming handheld to and from a desk setup. Ugreen's option isn't the most portable and doesn't have the most flare, but it appears the most apt to become a permanent fixture in your desk setup.

About this review: This review was written after a week of testing a docking station provided by UGreen. The company did not have input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

UGREEN Steam Deck Dock Great docking station Turn your PC handheld into a desktop workstation 7.5 / 10 $36 $56 Save $20 Ugreen's 6-in-1 dock for PC gaming handhelds can expand the uses of your device, turning it into a complete desktop workstation. There are a lot of ports, a great design, and affordable pricing on this USB docking station. It works with the best gaming handhelds, from the Steam Deck to the Asus ROG Ally. Ports 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A USB 3.0, 1x USB-C USB 3.0, Ethernet, HDMI USB Power Delivery 100W PD Power supply included No Max display res. 4K, 60Hz Price $56 Dimensions 6.18" x 2.95" x 1.22" Pros Great for permanent desk setups

Labels clearly explain each port's specification

Solid metal build and great industrial design Cons The form factor isn't designed for portability

Doesn't include a power supply

Only one HDMI port onboard $36 at Amazon $56 at UGREEN

Pricing and availability

Ugreen's 6-in-1 USB-C Docking Station is marketed as a Steam Deck accessory, but it'll work with just about any PC gaming handheld with a USB-C port. The dock includes a stand for your handheld and features a right-angle USB-C connector on the host cable. You'll get a power-only USB-C port, a USB 3.0 USB-C port, two USB 3.0 USB-A ports, an Ethernet jack, and an HDMI port. It's only available in one color, which is a metallic space gray finish. The docking station retails for $56, but a great deal on Amazon brings this dock down to just $36 at the time of publishing.

What I like

The dock's design feels premium with a strong metal build

Close

Ugreen's docking station has a design that fits in more with a work-focused desk setup than a gaming station. The sleek aluminum build instantly feels more premium than comparable plastic hubs, and the Ugreen dock is a cut above the rest. There are also silicone pads on the stand to make sure your handheld doesn't slip around or scratch on the aluminum. It's clear that the space gray finish will look better with a black or gray gaming handheld, like the Steam Deck OLED or Lenovo Legion Go. However, I didn't hate how it looked when paired with the all-white ROG Ally.

The sleek aluminum build instantly feels more premium than comparable plastic hubs, and the Ugreen dock is a cut above the rest in this regard.

The industrial design of Ugreen's dock will blend in with just about any work setup, matching black, gray, and silver peripherals well. It's slim and sleek enough that you can leave this dock on your desk when it isn't in use, and it won't look out of place.

The included ports are just enough for desktop use

With all that being said, I'd consider the Ugreen docking station a starting point for using a gaming handheld as a real PC workstation. There are enough ports on the dock to get by with a single-monitor setup, including the HDMI port that supports 4K output at 60Hz. The Ethernet jack will certainly be faster than Wi-Fi, and the USB-C port for power can do 100W power delivery. The docking station gave me just enough ports to build a simple workstation, but people with bigger setups might be left wanting more.

The docking station gave me just enough ports to build a simple workstation, but people with bigger setups might be left wanting more.

But since Ugreen added three USB 3.0 ports (one USB-C, two USB-A) to its docking station, there is some room to expand with more high-bandwidth accessories. The ports that support 5Gbps data speeds are clearly marked as such, which is always a nice touch.

You can turn a handheld into a workstation with just one cable

The ideal use for the Ugreen docking station is to leave all your accessories connected to the dock, even when you aren't using it. That would include a monitor, Ethernet connection, and any other peripherals or accessories you might have in your setup. Then, when it's time to connect your PC gaming handheld, a single USB-C host cable will be all you need to plug in. That's as close to plug-and-play as you can get with these types of devices. It makes packing up your gaming handheld or disconnecting it for handheld play easier as well.

What I don't like

It's not a dock for portable applications

This docking station isn't meant to be portable, which is fine. There are plenty of more portable docks, with features like stands that extend and collapse for a more compact form factors. But these options typically have a worse build quality than the Ugreen docking station, so there are trade-offs to be made. The dock is excellent at what it's trying to be, which is a high-quality docking station aimed at desktop users. However, it's worth noting that buyers searching for the most portable option should look elsewhere.

A few more additions could have made it even better

Though the dock has just enough ports for most users to get by with, I'd have liked to see a few more. The inclusion of two USB-A ports on this kind of product makes sense, since a lot of great mice and keyboards still use that connector over the newer USB-C. But more USB-C data ports and an additional display output port would have made the Ugreen docking station great for people with dual-monitor desk setups.

More USB-C data ports and an additional display output port would have made the Ugreen docking station great for people with dual-monitor desk setups.

Another thing I would've liked to see in the box is a power supply, specifically one capable of 100W power delivery. Sure, you can use the power supply that came with your PC gaming handheld with the Ugreen docking station. However, this might not be ideal if you want to leave a power cable connected to the dock all the time. Plus, power adapters that can deliver 100W of power are more expensive than you'd think, and having to buy one will increase the total cost of the docking station.

Should you buy the Ugreen USB-C Docking Station?

You should buy the Ugreen USB-C Docking Station if:

You want a USB-C dock for your PC gaming handheld

You will use the docking station primarily at a desk

You only need one display output

You should NOT buy the Ugreen USB-C Docking Station if:

You want a portable USB-C docking station

You need support for more than one external display

I've been intrigued by the idea of using a gaming handheld as a desktop PC workstation for some time. To me, paying $600 for a device that can be used to play handheld PC games and works as a desktop PC is a killer deal. The Ugreen docking station is one of the best for this purpose, since it's clearly designed to become a permanent fixture of your desk setup. It looks good, has the essential ports you need, and can be quickly connected and disconnected to and from a gaming handheld.

At its full $56 retail price, the Ugreen docking station is a great buy for gaming handheld owners that want to use their device at a desk. But its current $36 sale price, this dock enters must-have territory for owners of the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and other handheld devices.