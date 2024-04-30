UGREEN Nexode 3 USB-C Charger 65W $28 $50 Save $22 This Ugreen USB-C charger comes in a compact size and offers tons of charging power coming in at 65W. Right now, you can score this device at a huge savings, coming in at just $28 for a limited time. $28 at Amazon

If you're in need of a new charger, it can be hard to choose one, as there are so many different choices out there. Luckily, there are a few different brands that really stand out from their peers, with Ugreen being one of those companies. It offers a wide range of reliable products and, most importantly, it does so at affordable prices.

For a limited time, you can score this Ugreen 3 port charger for just $28. While it normally comes in with a $50 price tag, the recent discount knocks 43% off, driving it down to its lowest price to date. So if you've been itching to upgrade your charging setup, or just want to go with something new, now's going to be a great time to shop.

What's great about this Ugreen 65W charger?

This charger is compact and comes with three charging ports, two USB-C and one USB-A port, making it a versatile solution for your home, office or travel. In addition, it also offers impressive charging speeds, maxing out at 65W, which is perfect for laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Of course, you'll have the freedom to charge three devices at once. But you're going to get the fastest charging performance if you charge just one device at a time. When it comes to other technologies, this device is equipped with an intelligent charging system, safeguarding a device's battery so that it can perform optimally.

So if you've been thinking about upgrading your charging setup and wanted to go with something that's going to provide plenty of power, in a compact size, that's not going to break the bank, then give this Ugreen model a try. Right now, you can save 43% off as it falls to its lowest price to date, coming in at just $28.