There are a lot of great USB-C chargers on the market, but if you've been looking for a compact charger that can power up all your devices, this Ugreen model is going to be the one for you. The Ugreen model comes with three USB ports, with two USB-C and one USB-A. The charger is capable of outputting up to 65W, which is enough to power your smartphone, tablet, and even laptop. While this model typically retails for $36, right now, during an Amazon Lightning deal, you can grab it for 44% off, which comes in at an absolute steal for just $20.

The compact charger measures in at just 2.01 x 1.26 x 2.42 inches, and also has a foldable plug to keep the footprint small when it stowed away or used for travel. As mentioned before, you get up to 65W of power with this unit, which means you can charge a MacBook Air from zero to 51% in around 30 minutes. And since it has three ports, you can also charge up to three devices simultaneously if needed.

With that said, it's important to note that while this charger does offer great charging speeds, it also has safety features as well like a dynamic temperature sensor that can keep you and the devices plugged in safe while charging. If this all sounds great, you'll want to purchase this device as soon as possible because this is part of an Amazon Lightning deal, so once the deal's gone, it's gone. So act fast and get it while you can because this is an excellent price for a powerful and compact charger.