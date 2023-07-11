UGREEN 145W Power Bank (25000mAh) $97 $150 Save $53 UGreen's 145W Power Bank can charge all your devices on the go, from phones to laptops. It features two USB-C ports and one USB-A ports, as well as an LED display that can show battery life and charging progress. Plus, one of those USB-C ports can power a laptop with 100W charging speeds. The only issue with it was the price, until this sweet Prime Day deal came along. $97 at Amazon

It's not often that you'll find a massive discount on an accessory, in part because they're usually not all that expensive in the first place. However, that changes during Amazon Prime Day, where thousands of products see massive discounts across the company's online storefront. Now, thanks to these Prime Day sales, you can get one of UGreen's most powerful portable chargers for under $100. We've spent more than week testing the UGreen 145W Power Bank and dubbed it one of the best power banks for laptops overall. With an insane 25,000 mAh capacity, it has the juice to fully charge a laptop just on battery power.

Plus, since it can do so at 100W charging speeds, you can actually use your laptop while it is being powered off of the UGreen Power Bank. It also offers a few key perks, like an LED display that shows the amount of battery life remaining and three total output ports. In fact, the only flaw we found with the UGreen 145W Power Bank was the price, retailing for $150. Though this might be a good investment for people who work on the go and need to be sure their laptop is powered, it wasn't for everyone. Now that this Prime Day deal shaves 35% off the list price, it's a power bank that everyone should consider.

Why the UGreen 145W Power Bank is worth your money

UGreen's power bank is a killer addition to laptops, and that's something I found out for myself. UGreen says that the power bank can fully charge a MacBook Air in about 90 minutes, so I put that to the test with my M2 MacBook Air. I started at a coffee shop at 2:52 p.m. with 36% plugged in my MagSafe charger to the power bank, and my laptop was fully charged by 4:20 p.m. All the while, I was using my MacBook to type, browse the web, and edit images. Plus, I used the additional USB-C port to charge my AirPods simultaneously.

No other power bank I've tested has come even close to that level of performance, and others with similar specifications are much bigger and heavier than the UGreen 145W Power Bank. The portable charger has some weight to it, but it doesn't feel as dense as other power banks. The fact that this power bank only weighs a little over a pound is impressive, and you can easily slide this into a bag or backpack without it feeling considerably heavier than usual. You can even cram it into some larger pockets, but by no means would I call it pocketable.

To put the performance of the UGreen 145W Power Bank in perspective, let's look at how the 25,000 mAh capacity compares to some common devices. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, which means the UGreen 145W Power Bank can charge it at least a few times. The same goes for the iPhone 14, which has a capacity of 4,323 mAh. Plus, it's even powerful enough to charge a MacBook a full time with some extra battery life to spare.

At under $100, this is a power bank you know you can count on. I'd be confident taking the power bank and a completely drained laptop with me, and that's something I've never been able to say before. Even if you're just using this to power your phone and other devices, knowing that you can charge your products multiple times over gives you excellent peace of mind. It's great for traveling, camping, emergencies, and simply everyday use. This Prime Day deal solves the one problem with UGreen's 145W Power Bank -- the price -- and buyers should jump on it before it's too late.