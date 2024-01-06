There are plenty of great external drives available today that work great outside your computer. Whether you need to transfer large files between systems or simply add extra storage to your computer, these storage devices can be extremely helpful. But there's a case to be made for using one of the best internal SSDs as an external drive with an enclosure instead. For one, internal drives are often cheaper, making large storage quantities more accessible. Plus, it's a great way to save money if you have a spare SSD lying around.

Ugreen's M.2 SSD enclosure is one of the more polished options you'll find in this category, as it looks quite like the average dedicated external drive once you've set it up. The company touts that there are no tools required to install an SSD at all, which is a nice bonus. While the enclosure's design and the mechanics for installing a drive make it harder to swap drives in and out quickly, it's still a great option for people who want to turn a single SSD into an external drive.

Ugreen's M.2 SSD enclosure retails for $30 and can be found on Amazon or at Ugreen's website. We've also seen it for as low as $24 at Amazon. There are a few similar SSD enclosures that Ugreen sells, but this version supports both SATA and NVMe M.2 drives. This enclosure also uses the USB 3.2 and Thunderbolt 3 connection standards, which means drives can take advantage of 10Gbps transfer speeds.

The overall design and build is excellent

M.2 SSDs are meant to connect with your computer through a built-in M.2 slot, so external drive enclosures need to adapt that for a regular USB connection. As a result, you'll often see clunky designs and builds. That's why I was pleasantly surprised by the look and feel of the Ugreen M.2 SSD enclosure, as the majority of the product is made out of aluminum and rubber. The rubber cover isn't secured to the enclosure, so you can take it off if you don't like it, but it does add some shock protection against drops, which could be useful.

I was pleasantly surprised by the look and feel of the Ugreen M.2 SSD enclosure, as the majority of the product is made out of aluminum and rubber.

There aren't visible screw holes or a latch, either. In fact, the entire device is an enclosed oval with no clear points of entry. To get inside, you'll need to push inward at the end of the enclosure opposite to the USB-C port. A clip will release, pushing out the internals of the enclosure enough for you to pull it out.

Overall, this is a pleasant experience, especially if you're going to put a drive inside the enclosure and forget about it. However, it's an over-engineered solution that won't be ideal for swapping out drives often, which I'll explain more about later.

The enclosure maximizes the performance of most SSDs

One of the pain points that you may run into with internal drive enclosures is data transfer speeds. No matter how fast your SSD is, it'll only work as well as your drive enclosure supports. This is one area where the Ugreen M.2 SSD enclosure excels, supporting data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps. The enclosure also has the flexibility of supporting both SATA and NVMe interfaces, using the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. I love this design choice because it can be hard to tell what drives and M.2 slots support NVMe, SATA, or both just by looking at them.

I love this design choice because it can be hard to tell what drives and M.2 slots support NVMe, SATA, or both just by looking at them.

I don't have the fastest M.2 SSD you can buy, but I used a TEAMGROUP MS30 2TB SATA III drive to test how the Ugreen M.2 SSD enclosure performs in read/write tests. My SSD supports 6Gbps transfer speeds and read/write speeds of up to 550/500MB/s, respectively. For testing, I used the AmorphousDiskMark sequential read/write tool, which is similar to CrystalDiskMark. I also threw the same SSD in the Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for comparison. Here's how the enclosure fared:

AmorphousDiskMark Test UGreen SSD enclosure Satechi SSD enclosure SEQ1M QD8 547.16 MB/s read, 456.70 MB/s write 545.43 MB/s read, 454.64 MB/s write SEQ1M QD1 488.64 MB/s read, 419.29 MB/s write 499.21 MB/s read, 453.23 MB/s write RND4K QD64 32.01 MB/s read, 8.29 MB/s write 31.95 MB/s read, 11.63 MB/s write RND4K QD1 21.45 MB/s read, 6.34 MB/s write 22.82 MB/s read, 5.77 MB/s write

As you can see, Ugreen's M.2 SSD enclosure nearly maxed out my drive's specifications. Compared to the Satechi SSD enclosure, the Ugreen was either just ahead or just behind it. It won't show up in these tests due to the limitations of my on-hand SSD, but it's important to note that the Ugreen M.2 SSD enclosure will be slower with SATA drives. Those SSDs can only use 6Gbps speeds, rather than the full 10Gbps offered with the USB 3.2 Gen 2 spec. Either way, the Ugreen enclosure is more than fast enough for daily file transfers.

There are a few areas where Ugreen could've improved the design

Though I like the Ugreen M.2 SSD enclosure's design overall, there are a few tweaks that would be nice to see in the future. The detachable rubber sleeve is a clever way to add protection, but it will wear out quickly. Just in the limited time I spent with the enclosure, this sleeve got stretched out and wouldn't sit completely flush on the aluminum. To fix this, Ugreen could either permanently affix the rubber to the drive. Or, better yet, it can keep the removable design but have the rubber cover the drive better.

Swapping out drives often in this enclosure will get annoying fast

There are two main ways to use an enclosure. You can use it to permanently turn an internal drive into an external one, installing an SSD once and for all, but you can also use it to swap drives in and out often, reading data without needing to install drives into a computer. Ugreen's M.2 SSD enclosure is a fantastic option for the first use case but not so for the second one.

I'd be worried about the clip snapping off after repeatedly removing and inserting the enclosure's internals.

You can install an SSD in this enclosure with no tools, and the device looks elegant once it's all sealed up. However, it's not the easiest to access. Sometimes, it can be tough to push out the internals, and a more common problem is trouble getting the enclosure to click back in place. The clip that holds the internal drive slot in place is also very tiny and made of plastic. I'd be worried about the clip snapping off after repeatedly removing and inserting the enclosure's internals. If you want an enclosure for use with multiple SSDs, there's probably a better one out there.

Should you buy the Ugreen M.2 NVMe SATA enclosure?

You should buy the Ugreen M.2 NVMe SATA enclosure if:

You want to use a single SSD as an external drive

You care about design and portability

You want fast transfer speeds and USB 3.2 Gen 2 support

You should NOT buy the Ugreen M.2 NVMe SATA enclosure if:

You plan to swap drives in and out frequently

You don't need fast transfer speeds and could settle for a cheaper enclosure

SSD enclosures can be a solid way to get the experience of an external drive for cheap. Ugreen's M.2 SSD enclosure is a great choice for people who want to do exactly that, as it has a sleek design and features quick data transfer speeds. It's a consumer-first device aimed at people who don't need to swap out drives often, though. At $30 or less with discounts, if you have a use for an SSD enclosure, it'll be tough to beat this one.