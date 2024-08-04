There are a lot of great power bank options in 2024, and while Anker has pretty much dominated the accessory market over the past few years, brands like Ugreen are slowly starting to catch up, providing excellent quality hardware at a fair price. We recently took a look at Ugreen's Nexode power banks, and the smaller 12,000mAh model really "punched above its weight class," providing awesome power in a compact size.

While it's $50 price tag is certainly fair, we love sharing discounts that can save you money. So, in this limited-time promotion, you can now score this power bank at its lowest price ever, with a new deal that knocks 20% off. But get it while you can because, at this price, it won't last long.

What's great about Ugreen's Nexode 12,000mAh power bank?

You can see how tiny the 12,000mAh power bank is when compared to its 20,000mAh sibling. But don't let the size fool you, you're getting plenty of power here with its 100W total output that's more than enough to charge up most compatible laptops, tablets, smartphones and even smaller accessories.

The smaller power bank also comes with two ports, with one USB-C and one USB-A, which means, you can charge up to two devices at once at any time. The simple display on the front of the power bank provides a clear read out of the charge levels at a quick glance.

Overall, the 12,000mAh power bank is one that we'd recommend. Not only does it provide the perfect mix of power and portability, but it also comes in at a fantastic price right now. So if you've been looking for a new power bank or are buying one for the very first time, this one is going to be an excellent choice.