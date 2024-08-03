Ugreen is slowly starting to challenge Anker as the industry leader in mobile charging, and the former company clearly took inspiration from the latter when developing its latest power banks. I recently reviewed Anker's Prime power bank, which has a rectangular cuboid shape and a color screen on the front. Ugreen's Nexode 12,000mAh and 20,000mAh power banks have that same shape, and both feature screens, although only the bigger version has a color TPT panel. We rated the Anker Prime as one of our favorite portable chargers, so does Ugreen match Anker in terms of performance, too?

My answer to that question depends on which Nexode power bank we're talking about. I found that the 12,000mAh variant punched above its weight class, providing a surprising amount of power out of a tiny package. The basic white LCD screen provides just the necessary information without over doing it. To top it all off, the Nexode 12,000mAh power bank is priced fantastically, costing $50. The story wasn't the same with the Nexode 20,000mAh, as it seemed to have weird software quirks that left me puzzled, and didn't provide enough value to be worth double the 12,00mAh model.

About this review: Ugreen provided two Nexode power banks for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Portable pick Ugreen Nexode 12,000mAh Power Bank This is the one I’d buy 8 / 10 This Ugreen Nexode power bank is a tiny portable charger that packs a lot of punch. This one has a capacity of 12,000mAh, which can charge a phone or tablet one or two times while still fitting in the palm of your hand. Pros Main USB-C port can output 100W and take in 65W

It?s small enough to fit into the palm of your hand

Basic LCD screen tells you battery charge status without overdoing it Cons Plastic coverings seem to scuff easily

Too thick to fit into a pocket $50 at Amazon

Larger option Ugreen Nexode 20,000mAh Power Bank Higher capacity, but you wouldn’t know it 6 / 10 The Ugreen Nexode 20,000mAh power bank is bigger and beefier than its smaller counterpart, but that doesn't translate into much better real-world performance. I'd rather buy two of the smaller Ugreen Nexode power banks than this larger one for the same price. Pros Color screen can show more than just battery capacity

Three ports for multi-device charging Cons The screen is dim and hard to see outdoors

You don?t get enough extra power in exchange for the bulkier design $100 at Amazon

Pricing, specs, and availability

Ugreen's new Nexode power banks are available in 12,000mAh, 20,000mAh, and 25,000mAh capacities. I reviewed the two smaller ones, which are $50 and $100 respectively. Both are available from Amazon, but strangely, they're not available on Ugreen's U.S. store at the time of writing. Aside from capacity and size, key differences between the models include the 20,000mAh version's full color display and extra USB-C port.



Ugreen Nexode 12,000mAh Power Bank Ugreen Nexode 20,000mAh Power Bank Battery Capacity 12,000mAh; 44.4Wh 20,000mAh, 72Wh Ports USB-C in/out, USB-A out USB-C in/out, USB-C out, USB-A out Weight 330g 419.57g Dimensions 4.5 × 1.8 × 1.8 inches 2.13 x 2.01 x 5.16 inches Battery Technology Lithium ion Lithium ion Voltage 5V=3A, 9V=3A, 12V=3A, 15V=3A, 20V=5A 20 volts Multicharge? Yes Yes Screen Yes, basic LCD Yes, TPT Flight safe Yes Yes Charging speed 100W max 100W out, 65W in

What I like

The 12,000mAh power bank is the perfect companion for any day

Close

When you're considering a power bank, something to keep in mind is the device's capacity relative to its portability. Portable chargers are only useful if they're with you when you need them, and you're less likely to consistently carry a chunky power bank than a compact and lightweight one. This is where the Ugreen Nexode 12,000mAh power bank excels. It's not quite pocketable, but it's small enough to fit into just about any bag or everyday carry kit. If you want a pocket-sized power bank, you'll need to go with something smaller, such as the Anker 3-in-1 power bank.

Despite the compact form factor, you get a lot of power — enough to charge a great smartphone or tablet at least once or twice. In one charging test, I plugged in the Nexode 12,000mAh power bank into my M4 iPad Pro when my tablet had about 35% battery. It rapidly charged the iPad to 80% under the toughest conditions possible. I was heavily using my iPad Pro at full brightness while charging from the power bank, with cellular connectivity active and a Magic Keyboard connected. It held the iPad at 80% easily, and when I was done, the Nexode power bank still had about 30% of charge left.

It's not quite pocketable, but it's small enough to fit into just about any bag or everyday carry kit.

Performance is a big reason I'd choose the Nexode 12,000mAh over the Nexode 20,000mAh, but it isn't the only reason. I love the display on the smaller version, since it uses a matte plastic cover that ends up being anti-reflective. It's just a standard white LCD that can show the state of charge and not much else, but it employs a dot-matrix appearance that I can't help but find endearing. Your power bank doesn't need a full screen, and the Nexode 12,000mAh gives you just enough info without going overboard.

Still, it all comes back to that size-to-performance ratio. This thing measures 4.5 × 1.8 × 1.8 inches and weighs just 309 grams, and yet it can charge my iPad Pro steadily and quickly. For my daily usage, that's all I need. It fits into my hand, and bags as small as a fanny pack.

The 20,000mAh has a better screen and an extra USB-C port for multi-device charging

Close

So, what do you get by jumping up to the Nexode 20,000mAh version? Either a lot or a little, depending on your needs and usage requirements. Aside from battery capacity, the highlights of the Nexode 20,000mAh power bank are a color screen and an extra USB-C port. The main USB-C port can intake 65W and output 100W, just like the smaller model, and there's a USB-A outport. The Nexode 20,000mAh adds a second USB-C port and third output, making it superior for multi-device charging.

The Nexode 20,000mAh adds a second USB-C port and third output, making it superior for multi-device charging.

The color screen is the other perk, though its usefulness will vary. It's quite dim, and it's covered in a glossy plastic surface, and this means you'll have trouble seeing it in direct sunlight — and sometimes indoors, for that matter. Though you can see more information on the color display, like charging speed, there may be a reason to question its accuracy. For now, I'm likely to recommend the simpler Ugreen 100W, 20,000mAh power bank instead. It's slimmer and works more consistently than the newer Nexode 20,000mAh power bank.

Related Ugreen 100W 20,000mAh Power Bank review: Extra juice for your laptop Ugreen's 100W power bank is a great option for keeping your devices charged on the go.

What I don't like

The bigger power bank isn't up to par with the competition

The Ugreen Nexode power bank beside the Anker Prime power bank.

Unfortunately, there's a big problem with the Ugreen Nexode 20,000mAh, and that's because the screen has poor accuracy. When I plug it into charge, it immediately jumps to 99% or 100%, even though it's estimating that it'll take about a half hour to fully charge. Confusing, right? This has led to weird situations where the Nexode 20,000mAh died quicker and performed worse than the Nexode 12,000mAh model. In one instance, it could only charge my M4 iPad Pro from 5% to 36%, depleting itself from 100% to 0% in that span.

Unfortunately, there's a big problem with the Ugreen Nexode 20,000mAh, and that's because the screen has poor accuracy.

That's much less than Ugreen's rated accuracy for this power bank — the company says it can charge my 11-inch iPad Pro roughly twice on a single charge. And to be fair, that figure might be accurate if the power bank is fully charged. It's just hard to know when that is with a screen that clearly isn't reporting a proper percentage. I've reached out to Ugreen to figure out what is going on with my unit, and asked whether this is a known problem with the Nexode 20,000mAh. I'll update this review when I hear back. For now, it's hard to recommend this version of the Nexode power bank.

Related Anker Prime Power Bank review: The portable power solution that'll change how you charge Anker's Prime 20,000 mAh Power Bank has good looks and specs, but comes with a high price tag to match.

Should you buy a Ugreen Nexode power bank?

From the start, the Ugreen Nexode 12,000mAh power bank was the one that caught my eye. It's the perfect mix of battery capacity and portability, and fits nicely in your hand. That also means it will fit in almost any bag, from a fanny pack to a crossbody — I tried it with Peak Design's Everyday Sling 6L, and it was the centerpiece of a light carry setup. Plus, the smaller Nexode power bank was able to charge my iPad Pro nearly to full, and that just showcases its ability.

While I'd recommend the Nexode 12,000mAh power bank to anyone looking for a mid-size portable charger, the Nexode 20,000mAh was another story. The inaccurate and confusing screen made for a poor experience, and it's unclear at this time whether this is a bug with my unit or a more widespread issue. Either way, the 20,000mAh version isn't as great of a value as its smaller counterpart. Honestly, I'd rather buy two 12,000mAh power banks instead of spending the same amount on one 20,000mAh model.