Now that just about every new device ships with a USB-C port, users have a lot more choice when it comes to how they power up their devices. In the past, a lot of devices — especially laptops — came with proprietary power adapters that couldn't be swapped out for a faster or smaller one. In 2024, the widespread adoption of Gallium nitride (GaN) charging technology means that wall chargers can deliver more power in a smaller form factor than ever before. A great example of this is Ugreen's Nexode Pro, which is a lineup of compact and powerful GaN chargers.

I've been using Nexode Pro chargers for over a month, and I'm convinced they are the best power adapters you can buy today. That's especially true for MacBook owners, since the Nexode Pro series can provide these devices with a burst of power in short charging times. These power adapters come with a high price tag but are still valuable. I was able to replace a few chargers with just the Nexode Pro 160W, which was great for portability and simplicity. If you're looking for a top-of-the-line charger in 2024, the Ugreen Nexode Pro series is a great choice.

About this review: Ugreen sent me four Nexode Pro chargers for review. It did not have input in this article, and did not see this article's contents before publishing.

They keep a small form factor and are easily portable

Each feature either three or four output ports Cons The entire Nexode Pro series is expensive

Pricing and availability

Ugreen's Nexode Pro lineup includes four power adapters with different wattages: a 65W model, a 65W slim model, a 100W model, and a 160W model. The standard 65W model retails for $56 and includes three output ports, but the slim 65W model won't be available until April 2024. The 100W model has the same three ports but can deliver more power, retailing at $75. The highest-end variant can deliver 160W of power across four ports, but costs $120 at full price. All of them can be purchased at Amazon or Ugreen's website, but you'll have to wait for the 65W Slim.

Ugreen Nexode Pro 65W

The compact fast charger for most people

The entry point into the Nexode Pro lineup is the standard 65W charger. It looks like an elongated cube, and fits comfortably in the palm of your hand. Despite the small form factor, it still offers two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The main USB-C port delivers the full 65W of power to your device when it is the only one connected, so it's ideal for laptops. Ugreen says that it can charge an M2 MacBook Air about halfway in 30 minutes, which tracks with my testing.

The main USB-C port delivers the full 65W of power to your device when it is the only one connected, so it's ideal for laptops.

However, utilizing all three USB ports simultaneously will limit the main USB-C port to 45W of power. That's enough wattage for an M2 MacBook Air, but it might not be for other USB-C laptops. So, if you want to charge multiple high-power devices at the same time, you might want to choose another Nexode Pro charger.

Ugreen Nexode Pro 65W Slim

It's my favorite model due to its thin and flat form factor

The other Nexode Pro 65W charger is like the first one except, well, it's slimmer. The Nexode Pro 65W Slim is my favorite of the entire series due to its ultra-flat form factor. This has a few benefits, but the biggest one is that it can easily fit inside a laptop sleeve with your computer. The flat design also keeps the weight of the charger against the wall, so it won't fall out of loose public outlets.

The Nexode Pro 65W Slim is my favorite of the entire series due to its ultra-flat form factor.

It's a shame that this model isn't available until April of this year, because it's the one I'd recommend for a balance of compactness and power. I'm not aware of anything exactly like it on the market today.

Ugreen Nexode Pro 100W

Perfect for powering thin-and-light laptops and smaller devices

For people that need slightly more power, there's the Nexode Pro 100W. It looks a lot like the 65W version, but is longer and slightly bigger overall to provide that extra power delivery. It pays off, too: Ugreen says that it can charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro halfway in under a half hour. I've used a few 100W chargers in the past, but none were as small as Ugreen's Nexode Pro.

This power adapter is a great middle ground for users looking to replace their laptop charger without spending a fortune.

If I had to guess, I'd say Apple's official 100W charger is at least 40-50% bigger than the Nexode Pro. Of course, it's important to remember that Apple's charger has one USB-C port, while Ugreen's charger has three total USB ports. The extra wattage means that when using all three ports, your main device will still get 65W of power. This power adapter is a great middle ground for users looking to replace their laptop charger without spending a fortune.

Ugreen Nexode Pro 160W

A do-it-all charger that can power everything from phones to Pro laptops

The flagship charger is the Nexode Pro 160W, which is the one that really changed my charging habits. The power adapter's specs mean that your main device (a laptop, most likely) can receive 140W of power. In practice, I was able to get my 13-inch MacBook Air to charge from six percent to 50% in just 26 minutes. After that, from 50% to 75% in another 20 minutes. This was all while I was heavily using my laptop for photo editing, writing, and web browsing. Considering how great the battery life of my laptop is, a 20-minute charge resulted in hours of extra battery life.

Considering how great the battery life of my laptop is, a 20-minute charge resulted in hours of extra battery life.

You might be familiar with how wireless earbuds have a fast-charge feature that can give you an hour of battery in a few minutes of charging. This is the equivalent of that for laptops, and it scales up, too. The company says a 16-inch MacBook Pro can charge halfway in 30 minutes. More importantly, since it has four total ports, the Ugreen Nexode Pro 160W was all I needed to charge while traveling.

Should you buy a Ugreen Nexode Pro charger?

You should buy a Nexode Pro charger if:

You want a multi-port power adapter

You need a lot of power delivery in a compact form factor

You have a medium to high budget

You should NOT buy a Nexode Pro charger if:

You would rather have multiple single-port chargers

Size isn't your main priority

You're on a tight budget

The biggest downside to the Ugreen Nexode Pro series is the price. It's a tough ask to pay upwards of $100 for power adapters, but I'd argue the worst value of the bunch is the regular 65W charger. If you're looking for a 65W charger, wait for the slim version to be released. However, the better value comes in the 100W and 160W chargers, which offer laptop charging speeds that seem too good to be true. Not everyone wants or needs premium wall chargers, but for those that do, these are the ones I'd recommend.