Ugreen has been making some excellent USB-C docking stations and dongles lately — my colleague Brady loved the company's dock for the Steam Deck — and I can say I have found its "Revodok 210 Pro" 10-in-1 dongle very useful too, especially since I have spent all of December jumping from one city to another, working entirely off portable computers that are lacking in ports.

About this review: Ugreen provided a Revodok 210 Pro for the purposes of this article, which I used for a month. The company had no input into the contents of this review.

Powers two separate monitors at 4K/30, or one monitor at 8K/30

Memory card slots for MicroSD and TF cards Cons Would have liked more USB-C ports than just two

Do we really need an ethernet port in 2024?

Pricing and availability

This 10-in-1 dongle from Ugreen is available for purchase worldwide on Amazon or the company's online store, priced at $70. Ugreen has many other USB-C hubs under this Revodok branding that offer more or fewer ports (at varying price points).

What I like

It's been very helpful for my digital nomad lifestyle

The job of a dongle is to provide extra ports for devices that are lacking in ports, and on that front, the Revodok 210 Pro should have you covered with 10 ports. You'll get two USB-C, which both support PD and can pump out 85W of power via pass-through charging (meaning you plug a power source into one USB-C port, and the other can output power to your device); three USB-A ports, two HDMI ports that can output two monitors at 4K/30FPS or a single monitor ar 8K/30FPS; memory card slots for SD and TF cards, and an Ethernet port that supports up to 1,000Mbps data transfer.

I spent all of November and December working on the road, and the dongle was very helpful in enhancing the usability of my work machines. I traveled with a 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro, a 2023 iPad Pro, a small 10-inch Windows laptop from a brand named Chuwi, and a portable dual-screen monitor.

The iPad Pro only has one USB-C port, and the Chuwi MiniBook X has only two, so the Ugreen dongle has come in handy for both, especially the iPad Pro, which is my on-the-go photo and video editing machine. The Revodok 210 Pro having a slot for not just the SD card (used by most cameras) but also a TF card (used by the DJI Pocket 3) is excellent, allowing me to move files to the iPad easily. I also use AR glasses when I work at coffee shops often, and the Revodok 210 Pro lets me plug in the XReal Air while still having another USB-C open for charging the device.

While my 16-inch MacBook Pro doesn't usually need a dongle due to having a solid selection of ports, Ugreen's dongle got put to good use when I stayed at an Airbnb with a work table that was just a bit far from the nearest wall socket. Because the Revodok 210 Pro has a slightly longer than usual cable at 8 inches, I was able to use the Revodok 210 Pro as a power extension cable. I'd plug the charger into the dongle and then use pass-through charging to let the dongle charge my MacBook.

Using the Revodok 210 Pro as a power extension for further-than-usual wall sockets

I couldn't test using the dongle to output to an 8K monitor because I do not have access to one, but the Revodok 210 Pro could output to two 4K screens without issues.

What I don't like

Most people won't need this many ports

There's really not too much to complain about here other than the price and inclusion of an Ethernet port, and both are in the nitpick category. I know hardcore gamers who need to minimize latency and some offices who prioritize security still use Ethernet ports, but realistically, those people would be using machines that don't need a dongle anyway. I would rather lose the Ethernet port to either shave a few dollars off the $70 price or gain another USB-C port instead.

I also find the position of the SD card to be flipped, meaning I have to insert the SD card upside down, with the bottom of the card facing up. But, of course, these are almost inconsequential nitpicks. The Ugreen Revodok 210 Pro ultimately does its job perfectly well.

Should you buy the Ugreen Revodok 210 Pro?

You should buy the Ugreen Revodok 210 Pro if:

You want a dongle with lots of ports to cover almost every use case

You own a MacBook Air and want to connect to two monitors

You should not buy the Ugreen Revodok 210 Pro if :

You have no use for HDMI and Ethernet ports

You can buy a cheaper and smaller dongle instead

Whether the Ugreen Revodok 210 Pro is for you should be a pretty straightforward answer: do you need all the ports? I have not used the Ethernet port in 15 years, and I also very, very rarely use HDMI cables (most of my extra screens can connect via USB-C), so I actually do not need this particular model. But Ugreen knows this, and its Revodok line has variants with fewer ports at a lower price. If I were to buy one, I'd buy the 5-in-1 or 6-in-1 dongle instead.