The future we were promised with Thunderbolt and USB-C — one where all kinds of data could be shared over a single cable — is finally here. With Thunderbolt 4, you can transmit impressive amounts of power, data, and display output over just one cable. Ugreen's Revodok Max is a great docking station that takes full advantage of the Thunderbolt 4 specification, connecting to high-bandwidth USB accessories, high-resolution displays, and power-hungry peripherals. Throughout my time using the Revodok Max, there wasn't a single port I felt like I was missing.

But unlike other docking stations in its category, the Revodok Max isn't tailored to a specific use. It's a jack-of-all-trades docking station, but it manages to do all it offers in a 13-in-1 package quite well. The problem is that with a price point of $400, the Revodok Max will be a tough sell for people who aren't exactly sure what to use it for.

About this review: This review was written after a week of testing a Revodok Max provided by Ugreen. The company did not have input into the article before publishing.

Ugreen Revodok Max 13-in-1 Premium dock Making the most of a single Thunderbolt 4 port 7 / 10 The Ugreen Revodok Max is a Thunderbolt 4 dock that turns a single host port into 13 ports. This docking station can power a single 8K display at 30Hz or two 4K displays at 60Hz. Plus, there's 2.5GbE Ethernet, a slew of high-bandwidth USB ports, and more. It's a standout docking station, but it'll take a specific use case to justify the ultra-high price tag. Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 (40Gbps, 15W), a DisplayPort 1.4, a 2.5GbE ethernet, SD & TF 4.0, a USB C 3.2(10Gbps, 20W), two USB A 3.2(10Gbps), two USB A 3.0, a 3.5mm audio, and a 180W DC power port USB Power Delivery Up to 20W Power supply included Yes Max display res. 8K @ 30Hz or two 4K @ 60Hz Dimensions 3.79x2.05x0.85 inches Pros Plenty of USB ports available with high bandwidth support

Can power the best displays at high resolutions

Works with both SD and TF cards

Is somewhat portable, considering what you get Cons I'm not sure who is paying $400 for this docking station

It can take a few seconds for peripherals to connect

Only one DisplayPort for graphics $400 at Amazon $400 at UGREEN

Pricing and availability

Ugreen's Revodok Max was just released as a 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 docking station. It retails for $400 and is available on Amazon and Ugreen's website. It's only available in a space gray aluminum configuration. However, at the time of writing, you can save $80 on the Revodok Max with code dl25054 at checkout on Ugreen's website. If you're looking for a cheaper product in Ugreen's Revodok lineup, we recently reviewed the 10-in-1 USB-C hub.

Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 have identical specifications. If your device supports one, it also supports the other.

What I like

Port selection represents the best of USB4 in both quantity and quality

Close

The Revodok Max is the first USB docking station I've used that didn't make me wish it had at least one more port. I could plug in everything in my desk setup, from my monitors to an Ethernet cable, with plenty of ports left over. That's a good thing because it leaves room for upgrades and expansions in the future. There are two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, one USB 3.2 USB-C port, two USB 3.2 USB-A ports, and two USB 3.0 USB-A ports onboard. That will be more than enough for most people, and although the USB ports are all over the place in terms of specs, they're clearly marked as such on the dock.

The Revodok Max is the first USB docking station I've used that didn't make me wish it had at least one more port.

The seven total USB ports give you a lot of flexibility. The Thunderbolt 4 ports can power two 4K displays at 60Hz and work with many other accessories. But aside from those ports, there are specialized ones as well. You'll find both a TF card slot, which is rare on modern docks, and a microSD slot. There's also a headphone jack, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, and a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port. One host port connects to your computer over Thunderbolt, and a DC input provides 180W of power to the dock.

It's somewhat portable, considering all that the Revodok Max offers

It might be strange to call a heavy and bulky Thunderbolt docking station portable, but I think it's true of the Revodok Max. The docking station has impeccable build quality, as it's made out of aluminum and has no visible plastics. It weighs a lot, measuring 1.77 pounds. Even still, the Revodok Max is more compact than competing options, such as Startech's USB Docking Station and Plugable's TBT4-UDX1. I could easily see someone throwing this in a bag and getting unparalleled connectivity on the go.

The docking station has impeccable build quality, as it's made out of aluminum and has no visible plastics.

If a dock is worth $400, it might be the Revodok Max. Ugreen didn't cut any corners, and this feels like a premium product.

Hot-swapping computers has becomes a reality

While I still can't pinpoint a specific use case for the Revodok Max, one thing that came to mind was hot-swapping. Switching connected computers is painless since a single Thunderbolt 4 cable connects your computer to the Revodok Max. This makes sense for a reviewer like me who constantly swaps computers and laptops for testing, but it could also make sense for people with IT or support jobs. It could also be a quick and simple way to connect a laptop to an entire workstation with just one cable.

What I don't like

Sometimes, the dock won't detect my accessories

There weren't many problems with the Revodok Max, but one I ran into was the dock (or my computer) not detecting accessories immediately. Sometimes, it would take a second or two for an accessory to connect, or I'd have to press the Revodok Max's power button twice to restart it. This issue isn't unique to the Revodok Max, as I've experienced it on a few other high-end USB docks. However, it's still worth mentioning as a minor inconvenience.

The price is simply too high for most consumers to justify

The real issue with the Revodok Max is the price. I've tried USB docking stations with prices over $200 and even nearing $300, but I can say this is the first I've tried with a $400 price tag. Whether the Revodok Max is worth the cost isn't the question. In fact, there's a strong case to be made that the Revodok Max is worth the $400 Ugreen wants. But the simple fact is that the price point will make the Revodok Max an impossible option for most consumers.

In fact, there's a strong case to be made that the Revodok Max is worth the $400 Ugreen wants.

Some products are priced suitably for consumer, enthusiast, or professional use. From my point of view, the Revodok Max is firmly in the professional use category, stretching beyond the consumer and enthusiast markets. I wouldn't be able to justify a $400 docking station unless it would provide a return on my investment in professional applications.

Should you buy the Ugreen Revodok Max?

You should buy the Ugreen Revodok Max if:

You need a 13-in-1 Thunderbolt dock with the Revodok Max's specs

You want a powerful dock that's somewhat portable

You have a large budget to spend

You should NOT buy the Revodok Max if:

You can get by with a cheaper dock that has fewer ports

You can't see a specific use case for the dock

You're on a budget

Price is always a factor in reviews, but it's massive here. The Revodok Max is one of the best docks available in terms of feature set and performance. However, it's impossible to ignore the $400 price tag that rules it out as an option for most consumers. If you haven't thought of how this docking station will help your workflow by this point in our review, you're probably better off getting a cheaper dock. There are plenty of ones available with similar features and lower price points. Regardless, the Revodok Max is the most complete dock I've tested, even if most might not need all the ports and specs it offers.