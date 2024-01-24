The best docking stations on the market come with hefty price tags, especially those that boast the features that Ugreen's Revodok Pro 12-in-1 offers. They cost triple digits because these docks offer a lot of expansion in exchange for a single port. But the Revodok Pro 12-in-1 I reviewed is a really good mix of price and performance, especially at the current sale price. The docking station isn't the absolute best you'll find, but it's a solid, consumer-friendly choice that I could see real power users buying.

The Revodok Pro 12-in-1's headlining feature is triple-monitor support using DisplayLink, which brings extra support to base-model Apple Silicon Macs. It's also useful for other devices, such as Windows machines that don't support Thunderbolt. Aside from the triple-monitor support, there are plenty of connectivity options for peripherals. Ugreen's Revodok Pro 12-in-1 isn't something every user needs, but it's one of the best options for consumers with demanding workflows.

About this review: Ugreen sent me a Revodok Pro docking station for review. The company has no input in this article and did not see its contents before publishing.

Ugreen Revodok Pro 12-in-1 docking station Great DisplayLink dock Great for using external displays with non-Thunderbolt devices 8.5 / 10 $230 $330 Save $100 Ugreen's Revodok Pro 12-in-1 docking station uses DisplayLink to provide three external displays over a single USB-C port. It'll be preferred by buyers who don't have Thunderbolt-equipped machines or have Apple Silicon Macs. Aside from the display outputs, which support 8K and 4K resolutions, there are plenty of data ports. This dock is definitely designed with power users in mind, but it's still consumer-friendly and has a palatable price. Ports 1x HDMI 8K, 1xHDMI 4K, 1x DP 4K, 1x PD 3.0 100w, 1x USB A 3.2 10Gbps, 1x USB C 3.2 10Gbps, 2x USB A 3.0 5Gbps, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x SD slots, 1x TF slots, and 1x 3.5mm AUX USB Power Delivery 100W Power supply included Optional add-on, 100W wall adapter Max display res. 8K Price $330 (without 100W charger), $350 (with 100W charger) Dimensions 0.3 x 2.4 x 5.76 inches Pros Nearly perfect display output options

Plenty of data ports with good transfer speeds

Consumer-friendly and stylish Cons Cables with strong pull forces can move the dock around

Included USB-C cables aren't long enough

It's still on the expensive side at MSRP $263 at Amazon (with 100W wall charger) $230 at Ugreen (without 100W wall charger)

Pricing and availability

Ugreen's Revodok Pro 12-in-1 docking station is a desktop expansion solution on the Revodok line. It can be a bit confusing because Ugreen uses the Revodok Pro name for other docks and hubs that are much different from the one I reviewed, like the Revodok Pro 10-in-1 hub. However, the 12-in-1 dock offers triple-monitor support and plenty of other ports in exchange for one USB-C host port. It retails for $330 by itself and climbs to $350 when you bundle a 100W wall adapter for PD support.

At the time of writing, the Ugreen Revodok Pro 12-in-1 is as much as 30% off from Ugreen and Amazon. This includes units with and without power adapters. That brings the price to as low as $230, for savings of $100.

From here on out, I'll call this dock the Revodok Pro for simplicity. Know that I am referring to the 12-in-1 dock specifically and not others in the Revodok Pro line.

What I like

It's great for using multiple monitors over DisplayLink

Close

Ugreen doesn't go overboard marketing the Revodok Pro as a DisplayLink docking station designed for Apple Silicon Macs. That's because it's a well-rounded solution that will add value to people beyond base-model Mac owners. But it's impossible to ignore the Revodok Pro's impressive display output capabilities. One HDMI port can output 8K resolution at 30Hz, and it can do so while simultaneously sending 4K at 60Hz display feeds over the second HDMI port and DisplayPort. At least, that's the case for Windows systems. macOS computers are limited to three 4K 60Hz monitors and cannot use the 8K functionality.

But it's impossible to ignore the Revodok Pro's impressive display output capabilities.

Still, the Revodok Pro gets the job done at a time when dual displays are the norm. I used it with two HDMI monitors and appreciated that I could connect them directly to the dock without needing any adapters. The third display output option over DisplayPort also means that power users and professionals can create a triple monitor setup from a single USB-C host port. It's easy to see how this would be a great way to turn a laptop into a desktop workstation, but it was also a nice way to add ports to my M2 Mac Mini.

The data ports are plentiful and powerful, too

The dock's display output capabilities don't have to be at the forefront because the Revodok Pro is balanced with plenty of other useful ports. There are two USB 3.0 USB-A ports, one USB 3.2 USB-C port, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, SD and TF card slots, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This was enough for me to connect every single peripheral at my desk, and every input device, to the Revodok Pro.

This was enough for me to connect every single peripheral at my desk, and every input device, to the Revodok Pro.

Some might find that the Revodok Pro is light on USB-C ports. There are three of those on the dock, but two are used as a computer host port and a power input port. However, I don't think it's much of an issue because you won't need to use any USB-C ports for display output.

It's consumer-friendly and looks good on your desk

Close

The Revodok Pro is consumer-friendly, and that might be its biggest asset. In this category, a lot of docking stations look and feel like enterprise solutions. I reviewed Ugreen's Revodok Max, a blocky and industrial solution that prices most people out at its $400 price point. I've also tried Startech's USB Docking Station, which once again feels like it should be part of a workstation. The Revodok Pro is sleeker than both options, and it could blend in with an enthusiast or power user desk setup. This separates it from the competition: good performance, a reasonable price, and great design.

What I don't like

This is a first: it's not heavy enough

A minor annoyance I encountered while using the Revodok Pro is that it isn't heavy enough to stay put on your desk. It all depends on how strong the cables connecting to your docking station are pulling it, but this is an issue you'll likely notice. All the cables I connected to the dock had excess length, but they were still enough to lift the dock slightly upward and move it around on my desk.

A minor annoyance I encountered while using the Revodok Pro is that it isn't heavy enough to stay put on your desk.

It's a pretty easy problem to solve. If I was keeping this on my desk, I'd throw down a Command strip underneath it, and the Revodok Pro would never move again. But this is something to keep in mind, and it's something I didn't experience with the Startech dock or the Revodok Max. While I'm nitpicking, I'll note that the charging cable included with the 100W power adapter probably isn't long enough to reach from your desktop to a nearby outlet or power strip. I'd normally give this a pass, but you are paying extra when you choose the 100W power adapter and charging cable.

You need to go out of your way to install drivers

I was shocked when I opened up the Revodok Pro and saw a CD in front of me. You'll need DisplayLink Manager installed to connect more than one external monitor to this dock, which is easy enough. However, aside from the physical CD, there aren't any major indications that it needs drivers. I also don't have an optical drive connected to my modern computers, which I assume is true for many people in 2024. I knew exactly where to download the needed software from the web, but Ugreen suggested contacting support if you need web drivers.

It shouldn't be that hard for Ugreen to self-host driver downloads on the web, or at least link to the official DisplayLink Manager download page. For those that need it, you can download it here.

Should you buy the Revodok Pro 12-in-1 docking station?

You should buy the Revodok Pro 12-in-1 docking station if:

You want to use three monitors over a single USB-C cable

You need DisplayLink software

You need a lot of ports in a sleek form factor

You should NOT buy the Revodok Pro 12-in-1 docking station if:

You need a lot of USB-C ports

You want a dock that is more secure on your desk

It's still too expensive for your needs

Those just getting into the docking station market might find it asinine to pay hundreds of dollars for a USB accessory. But that's what docks in this category cost; good ones offer enough value to justify it. I've tested USB docking stations at all price points, and the Revodok Pro has one of the best mixes of price and performance. In some ways, I've enjoyed using Ugreen's Revodok Pro dock more than its $400 Revodok Max. With triple-display support, plenty of ports, and a price just above $200 with deals — a lot of people will enjoy the Revodok Pro.