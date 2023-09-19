Source: UGreen Ugreen 6-in-1 USB-C Hub Prime member exclusive discount $29 $40 Save $11 The Ugreen 6-in-1 USB-C hub features a 4K HDMI port, a 100W PD USB-C charging port, Ethernet, and USB 3.0 ports as well. If you're looking for a feature-packed USB-C hub that's affordable, this one is going to be a great option. $29 at Amazon

This is the USB-C hub that you want to get if you're looking to grab something compact, affordable and feature packed. Ugreen offers a wide variety of products, but it's USB-C hubs are a great option if you're looking for a device that's not going to break the bank.

With that said, this is one of its more affordable USB-C hubs and right now, for a limited time, it's now on sale for Amazon Prime members, with the promotion knocking 28% off the product's original price. That means you can grab this device for just $29, which is a fantastic price.

What's great about Ugreen's 6-in-1 USB-C hub?

Well, when it comes to a device like this, things are pretty straight forward. You're getting a compact and slim USB-C hub that features a wide variety of ports, offering great expansion for your laptop and other compatible products.

Perhaps one of the highlights of this device is its ability to supply up to 100W of power via USB-C with pass-through charging. Just be aware that this port is only meant for charging so it won't be able to perform any kind of data transfers.

Another great part of this USB-C hub is that it also has a HDMI port that can output at 4K at 30Hz. Of course, this isn't the best refresh rate but if you're not going to be gaming, this should be just fine.

Those that like to reach peak speeds when browsing the internet will want to take advantage of the Gigabit Ethernet port and with multiple USB 3 ports, you'll be able to transfer data easily with lighting quick speeds. Overall, this is a great USB-C hub especially at its newly discounted price. Just make sure you're an Amazon Prime member to take advantage.