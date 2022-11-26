Logitech's Ultimate Ears range of Bluetooth speakers is known for offering punchy sound in a compact and durable package. The dust and water-resistant speakers come in a wide range of attractive colors and feature large buttons that help you easily control playback no matter the situation. Given the features they bring to the table, Ultimate Ears' Bluetooth speakers usually come at a premium price. But you can get one for as low as $80 with Amazon's late Black Friday/early Cyber Monday deal.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $79.99 $99.99 Save $20 The tiny Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 usually retails for $100, but you can get it at a 20% discount during Amazon's ongoing Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. $79.99 at Amazon

The compact Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is available at a $20 discount, bringing its price down to $79.99. That's a great price for an IP67-rated Bluetooth speaker that offers 360-degree sound, up to 14 hours of continuous playback and a cool design.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Ultimate Ears Boom 3 $99.97 $149.99 Save $50.02 The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is a great portable speaker for house parties and it can easily fill up a room despite its tiny form factor. You can get it for just $99.97 at Amazon by following the link below. $99.97 at Amazon

If you're looking for something a bit more powerful and can stretch your budget to $100, we recommend getting the Ultimate Ears Boom 3. It's a power-packed speaker that offers up to 15 hours of continuous playback, IP67 dust and water resistance, and a durable construction. It goes without saying that the Boom 3 can get much louder than its tiny sibling, making it great for house parties. It usually retails for $149.99, but you can get it for just $99.97 by following the link above.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 $149.31 $199.99 Save $50.68 The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is the most powerful portable speaker in the company's lineup and you can grab one for just $149.31 by following the link below. $149.31 at Amazon

The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is the most powerful portable speaker in the company's lineup. If you want a speaker that makes heads turn, this is the one to get. The chunky speaker packs two 2-inch drivers that can get insanely loud and offer thumping bass. It can last up to 20 hours on a single charge and, like the other speakers in the lineup, it has a durable construction with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 usually retails for $200, but you can get it for just $149.31 by following the link above.

For more amazing deals on audio equipment, check out our Black Friday smart home hub.