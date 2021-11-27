Get the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 portable speaker for $20 off today

Ultimate Ears has been selling high-quality portable speakers for years, and specializes in speakers built for outdoor use. The Wonderboom 2 is a compact outdoor speaker that delivers excellent sound quality, and now you can get it for $80 from Dell’s online store as an early Cyber Monday deal. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for the speaker in months.

This is a compact portable Bluetooth speaker, with 360-degree sound and up to 13 hours of battery life. The speaker’s exterior is dirt-resistant and “drop-proof” up to 5 ft, and is rated IP67 for water and dust protection (so dropping it in water for a few minutes won’t kill it). Ultimate Ears also has several colors available, including “Bermuda blue,” “Crushed ice gray,” “Deep space,” and “Radical red” — all of which are on sale at the same $79.99 price.

This speaker is perfect for taking with you on outdoor trips, especially with the built-in hang loop. It’s also a great option for a bathroom/pool speaker, since occasional water splashes won’t do any damage. If you buy more than one (or you already have a compatible Ultimate Ears speaker), you can pair them together for stereo sound.

