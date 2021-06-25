Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 speaker with IP67 rating now on sale for $65 ($35 off)

Ultimiate Ears sells some of the best (and most recognizable) Bluetooth speakers around, and the Wonderboom 2 is one of its most recent models. The speaker has a compact design and IP67 water/dust resistance, and now you can buy one from AT&T on clearance for $64.9. That’s $35 off the original price, and AT&T is offering free shipping.

This is a small portable Bluetooth speaker, with a handle on the top and massive volume buttons on the front. It’s built for use outdoors, but it works just as well in your home too. The internal battery is rated to last up to 13 hours, and if you happen to already a compatible Ultimate Ears speaker (including this one), you can pair it with the Wonderboom 2 for stereo sound.

The only real downside to this speaker is that it uses microUSB for charging, instead of the newer USB Type-C connector. That means it probably can’t be charged with the same cable as your phone or tablet, unless you’re using an older device. There’s also no option for wired audio input.