Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $70 $100 Save $30 The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is a great speaker for the outdoors, being waterproof and capable of withstanding the elements. It also floats, has 14 hours of battery life, and can be paired with a second one for stereo audio. $70 at Amazon

If you're looking to spend the rest of the summer by the pool or at the beach, a waterproof Bluetooth speaker is a must. Relaxing by the pool or at the beach and listening to music is a pretty common way many people spend free time during the summer, and you'll need some good, preferably waterproof speakers to do just that the right way. That's why the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom dropping to $70 for Prime Day makes it a wonderful addition to your travel kit no matter where you go.

XDA's Mobile Section Editor, Chris Wedel, uses one of these speakers personally. He praises it for its sound quality and its range for being such a small speaker, while also saying that it has solid battery life. Being able to pair it with another speaker for stereo output is a massive plus as well, as it means that you can pick up two of these on sale and have a surround sound experience.

It's not quite one of the best wireless speakers, but those also cost significantly more. However, it's a solid choice on the cheap for something that still gets the job done, especially given that it's waterproof. You can even float it in a pool, so there's no danger of it getting damaged by splashes of water or rain. Even if you aren't living that outdoors lifestyle, a speaker like this can be great at parties or any other events really where it's possibly in danger of getting wet, so it's definitely worth considering.