ESR MagSafe HaloLock Ring Great MagSafe ring $14 $19 Save $5 This ESR magnetic sticker ring is a convenient way to enjoy MagSafe accessories with your Android device. This ring can be attached to your case or the back of your phone, and you can pair it with MagSafe chargers, car mounts, rings, battery packs, and more. An excellent Prime Day deal shaves 28% off this great accessory. $14 at Amazon

It's no secret that some of the best accessories are made for iPhones, and that often leaves Android users out in the cold. But with the emergence of MagSafe, there is now a way to use MagSafe accessories with your Android. Since MagSafe uses a standard ring of magnets, you can buy a ring and stick it onto your smartphone to add MagSade compatibility. That unlocks a slew of accessories, from power banks to stands and mobile wallets. Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days makes this easier than ever, as one of our favorite MagSafe rings drops to just $14 in a great deal.

Why you'll love the ESR MagSafe Ring

If you're new to MagSafe, it's a way to add accessories to your smartphones by just using magnets. Things like wallets and portable chargers just snap on with ease and work automatically. The industry's reception to MagSafe has been so excellent that a form of it is actually coming to all smartphones soon in the form of the new Qi2 wireless charging standard. But if you want to get ahead of the curve, you can add MagSafe to any smartphone with ESR's MagSafe Ring right now.

The way it works is pretty simple. This is essentially a sticker with magnets that line up with Apple's MagSafe connector. There's a little piece of adhesive on the back of the magnetic ring that makes it easy to install (and remove) on any smartphone. It's thin enough to work with cases, either above or below them. If you're planning to use this MagSafe Ring on a case, make sure it's made out of some sort of hard material so the adhesive can stick properly. After that, it's time to start using great MagSafe accessories with your Android phone.

You can do a lot with MagSafe on your Android phone, but my favorite thing is perfect wireless charging. Currently, Android phones can be charged with portable chargers wirelessly, but it can be finicky to get the right alignment. Forget about trying to wirelessly charge your Android phone with a power bank while it's in a bag or pocket. With a MagSafe ring, your Android phone stays exactly in the right place while wireless charging. It's perfect for power banks that support MagSafe, so you can charge on the go without any cables required. Beyond power banks, you can also make use of wallets, stands, ring grips, and more with MagSafe on Android. Best of all, you can get a two-pack for just $14 if you act fast.