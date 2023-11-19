I was early to the dual-monitor trend, so I've been rocking two monitors on my desk for over a decade. I even switched to using a TV as my secondary display briefly, but it's safe to say that I've always leaned towards using two screens over one. Lately, though, I've been drifting away from my dual monitor setup, falling firmly into the ultrawide camp. After trying a bunch of ultrawide monitors and carefully considering my usage, I'm finally ready to get one. If you've been on the fence about buying an ultrawide monitor, Black Friday is the best time to take the plunge.

You'll get an immersive gaming experience

The 21:9 aspect ratio can really pull you in

The BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R I reviewed last year was one of the first high-end ultrawide gaming monitors I'd tried, and it was the biggest catalyst in turning me into an ultrawide enthusiast. I had an excellent time reviewing it, especially being able to play some of my favorite games on a huge screen. There's no denying that it offers an immersive experience while playing cinematic titles. Games like Forza Horizon 5 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC look stunning. Being able to see more of the game world in competitive shooters and strategy games can give you a practical advantage as well.

Of course, not every PC game has native support for ultrawide monitors, but we're constantly getting new titles that do. Even still, the ones that do support ultrawide monitors look so much better than they do on a conventional 16:9 monitor, and I had a hard time getting used to my dual 1080p monitor setup once I was done with my review.

Ultrawide monitors are great for work, too

Fewer problems to worry about

Even if you're also planning to use your monitor for work, you should also consider an ultrawide. I've used both ultrawide and dual-screen setups, and I found the multitasking experience to be better on the larger panel since I could see more content without having to constantly turn my head. This may not sound like a big deal, but it makes a huge difference, especially when you spend most hours of your day staring at Chrome tabs or huge piles of code.

There's an argument to be made that you can get an identical experience with two or more widescreen monitors placed next to each other, but the experience is simply not the same due to the bezels. Having multiple monitors also means you'll have to worry about things like alignment, brightness, colors, and more. I've lost count of the number of times I've had apps launch onto the wrong screen or had to reset the connection to fix the resolution and refresh rate. With an ultrawide, you only have one monitor to worry about.

Keep it clean and simple with an ultrawide

A clutter-free desk and fewer cables to worry about

Ultrawide monitors aren't small by any means, with the best options on the market measuring at least 34 inches wide. The relatively newer ultrawide monitors like the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor can even measure up to a whopping 49 inches horizontally. But I like the fact that a single ultrawide monitor will still take up less usable space on my desk compared to two monitors since you only have to worry about a single monitor stand as opposed to two. Yes, you can always pick up a dual monitor stand or a monitor arm if you're working with a relatively small desk, but that's just asking you to spend more money on top of the cost you've already paid for two monitors.

Having a single monitor on your desk also means you have fewer cables to worry about. Having to run one less cable from your monitor to your PC and power outlet can make a world of difference regarding cable management. I've been trying to eliminate as many cables as I can from my setup, so this is a huge win in my book.

Now you see why you should upgrade to an ultrawide

Ultrawide monitors are convincingly better than dual-screen setups, but they also tend to be a bit on the expensive side. A higher price tag is a huge barrier to entry for most people, as you have to spend more to get a working setup up and running instead of buying a single conventional monitor and adding another one later. This is exactly why I am jumping on the ultrawide bandwagon during Black Friday as plenty of excellent options are available at discounted prices.

In fact, many of our favorite ultrawide monitors are already back to their lowest prices for Black Friday. I'm leaving links to buy some of my favorite ultrawide monitors below, so be sure to check them out. These are the ones I am personally considering for my setup, and maybe they'll work for you, too.

Source: BenQ BenQ MOBIUZ EX3415R $650 $750 Save $100 The BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R is a gaming monitor that sports a 34-inch curved ultrawide panel with a max refresh rate of 144Hz and a 2ms response time. It's also on sale for Black Friday for $100 off. $650 at Best Buy