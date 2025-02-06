Thanks to its huge community of talented tinkerers and avant-garde coders, the Raspberry Pi ecosystem is brimming with useful projects. That said, popular projects like a Raspberry Pi NAS, Pi-VPN, and even retro gaming setups can start to feel stale if you’ve been active in the DIY landscape. So, I’ve put together a list of unconventional projects you can build with your tiny tinkering machine.

5 AI assistant

Rabbit R1, but better

Ever wanted an open-source AI assistant that you can flash on the Raspberry Pi? Turns out, there are a couple of ways of building your AI companion on something as weak as the Raspberry. For a simple text generator, you could set up the low-parameter Ollama models – or even the DeepSeek R1:14b – on top of a lightweight distro.

But if you want a voice-controlled AI platform, OpenVoiceOS is worth checking out. While the response time still needs more refinement, it’s still a cool project to show off the extra processing power of the newer RPi models. Better yet, you can pair it with a small display module and turn it into a cheaper, superior version of the Rabbit R1.

4 DIY Stream Deck

For all your streaming needs

For those unfamiliar with them, Elegato’s Stream Deck is a versatile control panel that lets you map shortcuts, macros, and apps to its programmable buttons. But if you’re not willing to drop hundreds of dollars on the Stream Deck, you can turn your Raspberry Pi into a makeshift control system.

Heck, you don’t even need to deal with complex circuits for this project. Thanks to the ingenious Stream-Pi project, all you have to do is connect a touchscreen display to the Raspberry Pi, install the necessary apps on your PC and SBC, and voila: you’ve got a Stream Deck alternative for your streaming and productivity tasks.

3 Jukebox

H3: Audiophiles, rejoice!