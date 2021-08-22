Under-display cameras: Do you think they’re worth it right now?

Just as 2020 was a monumental year for foldable smartphones, 2021 is shaping up to be a significant year for devices with under-display cameras. Although ZTE launched the first phone with an under-display camera last year, it was riddled with issues, and other manufacturers didn’t adopt the technology this year. Today, you have a couple of options if you wish to buy a device with an under-display camera, like the Mi MIX 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Axon 30, but the under-display camera on these devices doesn’t quite match up to the performance of a regular selfie camera.

As Ben pointed out in his hands-on preview of the Mi MIX 4, the under-display camera on the device is just “okay.” While the phone does a better job of hiding the under-screen camera sensor than the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Axon 30, it still delivers images that are slightly inferior to selfies captured by other, similarly priced phones.

Since the Galaxy Z Fold 3 includes a 4MP under-display camera sensor, its performance is even worse. And while ZTE may have improved the selfie camera performance on the Axon 30, when compared to the older Axon 20, we don’t have high expectations of it either. Keep an eye out for Adam’s upcoming review of it.

Considering the aforementioned trade-offs, do you think purchasing a phone with an under-display camera makes sense at this stage? How valuable of an improvement do you think it is over other solutions, like a hole-punch, notch, or a flip/pop-up mechanism? Are you willing to live with a sub-par selfie camera just so your phone has a more immersive display? Also, taking into account that most of these phones aren’t cheap, do you think it’s worth spending the extra money to get an under-display camera instead of going for a phone with a hole-punch or a notch? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.