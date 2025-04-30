While a more expensive motherboard won't directly improve your gaming performance, it can benefit you in other ways, namely better build quality, fancier design, more robust VRMs, and more expansion slots. However, besides these advantages, you can also enjoy other niceties by spending more on your motherboard. These features might not be strictly necessary, but they come in extremely handy, whether you're building your PC for the first time or trying to diagnose a problem.

7 A white variant

Looks more premium