Microsoft Excel is an undisputed king when it comes to working with numbers and data. Whether you're a student or a working professional, you may be using Excel in your daily life to make calculations, segregate data, or create dashboards with live data. These use cases generally give you a rough idea of Excel's capabilities and the various formulae you can use inside a spreadsheet. However, did you know there are several lesser-known things you can do inside Excel? While playing games and tracking workouts are aimed at everyone, there are a few Excel formulae aimed at making the lives of students a lot easier.

These formulae can help you complete your homework faster than your friends, or find solutions to certain data-oriented problems. I've included the formula along with its function, so it's easy to determine if it's going to be helpful for your use case or not. If you're pursuing a course in data science, economics, or finance, or simply conducting a survey, these formulae are certainly going to come in handy.

5 TEXTSPLIT

Create cells using plain text

Let's say you have a string of text separated by commas, or even a CSV file for that matter. The TEXTSPLIT function splits the string of text at every single delimiter, which in this case is a comma. Insert the text into a cell of your choice. I'm picking A1 for the sake of simplicity. Then, all you have to do is use the formula =TEXTSPLIT(text, col_delimiter, [row_delimiter], [ignore_empty]).

Here, 'text' signifies the cell in which the text is present, while the delimiter is what separates the words in the string, i.e. a comma in this case. Hence, the formula would read =TEXTSPLIT(A1, ",")​​​​​​. In this case, if the text is 'Samsung, Apple, Google', the result will be each of those brands in individual cells, one below the other. You can also replace the cell number with the text directly in the formula. The delimiter could even be a space, so 'Apple iPhone' becomes 'Apple' and 'iPhone' in two separate cells. This is a handy formula to create a table using a large data set in the form of plain text.

4 NETWORKDAYS

Make scheduling easier

Are you using Excel to create a schedule, or does your spreadsheet have a column where you need to mention the date of deliverables? Don't worry, the NETWORKDAYS formula will come in handy either way. What it does is calculate the number of working days between two given days. It's an excellent tool for project timelines where you want to account for the number of working days while excluding weekends and public holidays.

Use the formula =NETWORKDAYS(start_date, end_date, [holidays]), where the variables are pretty self-explanatory. The 'holidays' section is to mention any public holidays, if there are any, so that those days can also be excluded from the number of working days. The next time you say you need 30 days to complete an assignment, ensure you calculate the date based on 30 working days using this formula.

3 UNIQUE

Eliminate repetitions

As the name suggests, the formula =UNIQUE(range, [by_col], [exactly_once]) segregates unique appearances in a certain range of data. For instance, =UNIQUE(B1:B10) would give me all the values in that particular range that occur only once. Essentially, it's a way to remove repetitions and filter out values that appear more than once. If you're conducting a survey and want to see the number of unique responses, the UNIQUE formula is a good way to do it.

The two other variables in the formula can be designated as either true or false. If '[by_col]' is true, segregation will happen column-wise. If it's false, it will happen row-wise. As for the other parameter -- it's used to determine if only the values that strictly occur just once need to be displayed. It's a great way to clean up your spreadsheet if it's riddled with recurring data.

UNIQUE is a case-sensitive formula, so 'XDA' and 'xda' will be considered as unique occurrences.

2 INDEX + MATCH

Find the required cell and get the corresponding value

This is a slightly more advanced version of the Find function found in Excel and pretty much any other software. However, the formula =INDEX(return_range, MATCH(lookup_value, lookup_array, 0)) not only finds exactly what you're looking for but also returns the corresponding value to that cell. Let's demonstrate that with an example. If you have a list of people with their phone numbers, and you want to find a certain Adam's number, you can use =INDEX(B2:B250, MATCH("Adam", A2:A250, 0)).

This will first run the MATCH function and find the cell number that has 'Adam' in it. Then, it runs the INDEX function that fetches the corresponding value, i.e. the phone number in this case. If you're familiar with VLOOKUP, this is a similar formula but one that's slightly more advanced since VLOOKUP doesn't work on the left of the lookup column.

1 IFERROR

Make your spreadsheets look cleaner

The last one's more for esthetics than anything else. If you use formulas in Excel, you know how they can malfunction pretty quickly if you change values in a dependent cell. The result? A random string of text inside a cell with an uncanny number of question marks or a weird hashtag. If you can identify and rectify the error, nothing like it. But, if you can't, there's a simpler way to get rid of it.

All you have to do is use =IFERROR(value, value_if_error). The 'value' part of the formula is essentially the formula that has resulted in the error or an expression that you wish to calculate. On the other hand, the 'value_if_error' portion is for you to assign what needs to be displayed in case the formula results in an error. You can set it to something like 'N/A' or 'Nil'. The idea is to replace every cell that has a formula with this one, so that the original formula is still retained, but the errors are eliminated. Now, your spreadsheet is going to look a lot cleaner when you're presenting it to someone, or you plan on printing it out.

Ace your projects with Excel

Using some or all of these formulae can drastically cut down the time you spend performing a certain action in Excel, or it could also help you discover new tricks inside spreadsheets that you didn't know about. For instance, I didn't know there was a way to convert a string of text into a column with each word in its own cell. Some other formulae like Index and Match can, in fact, replace the Find function with a more powerful tool when used correctly.