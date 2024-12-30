The state of PC gaming doesn't exactly fill me with confidence, considering the string of broken launches, cash grabs, and straight-up scams we've had to deal with in the last few years. Despite having more powerful hardware and advanced development techniques than ever before, AAA games are increasingly characterized by unoptimized performance and visuals that seem to be going backward.

I feel such an environment calls for a compilation of some underrated games and indie titles from the last 15 years that PC gamers can turn to for a guaranteed fun time. Instead of getting disappointed yet again with another AAA title in 2025, let's revisit some classic gems that flew under the radar for one reason or another.

10 Europa (2024)

Relax in a wondrous anime world

Europa is a very recent title, but it has already made it to my list of lesser-known games that deserve more love. If you're exhausted from intense multiplayer battles and halfhearted, never-ending narratives, Europa promises a relaxed and deeply emotional experience. A short and sweet campaign of three hours takes you on a breathtaking journey on Jupiter's moon, where you fly and glide to explore the ruins of a strange world.

The soundtrack is pure bliss; you will find yourself vibing with the laid-back gameplay and soothing narrative. Armed with a jetpack, your character's journey is one of discovery, reflection, and responsibility. You can disable some of the enemies or obstacles in the Zen mode for an even more meditative game flavor.

Europa is one of 2024's hidden gems, differentiating itself from the rest by combining adventure and exploration with a soothing atmosphere and emotional story.

9 F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (2021)

Take back Torch City

Close

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch might sound like a weird game, but it excels at so many different things that it deserves a spot on your backlog. First, it's a gorgeous Metroidvania made in Unreal Engine 4, boasting highly detailed textures and a beautiful dieselpunk world. Second, the arcade-style combat powered by a huge mechanical fist, drill, and whip is incredibly satisfying. And third, the story is surprisingly good for a side-scroller featuring a bunny in a robot suit.