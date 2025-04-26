Home Assistant is a versatile platform for connecting all your Internet of Things (IoT) and general smart home hardware. Whether you have Philips Hue bulbs, Reolink cameras, or Nuki door locks, this platform allows you to control everything from a single interface. Then there's the ability to configure automation, which can prove useful for setting values with various elements of your smart home depending on parameters detected elsewhere. For instance, should your camera detect movement, activate a nearby floodlight.

The Home Assistant Community Store (HACS) takes this a step further by offering an easy way to manage and install various integrations through Home Assistant that would otherwise be unavailable or more difficult to configure. Here are some of our favorites you absolutely must try with your installation.

8 ControllerX

Control everything within your home through automations

Zigbee2MQTT, deCONZ, and ZHA are great for removing the need for a proprietary hub such as one from Philips, Xiaomi, or IKEA, but they have their downsides. Home Assistant is a powerful tool, but even it has limitations when it comes to more complex automation, something that proprietary hubs are great at handling. That's where ControllerX comes in with AppDaemon, providing the behavior support that is usually removed when the proprietary hub is not in the mix. If you wish to drop your Philips Hub for a Zigbee adapter, this is the integration for you.

With ControllerX, you can toggle any home device, be it a light, switch, or even a media player. You can also manually adjust the brightness and color of lighting, color loop management, toggle music playback, open and close covers, and more. It even uses an async loop to make call requests, allowing you to hold down a button for changes to be applied instead of a single action being performed. It's more natural and acts like an actual remote.