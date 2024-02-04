Key Takeaways Linux is an open-source operating system with hundreds of customizable distributions to meet users' specific needs.

Elementary OS is a user-friendly distro with a clean interface similar to macOS, but lacks a direct upgrade path between major releases.

NixOS is a unique and complex distro centered around configuration files, offering high fault tolerance and isolated package installations.

Unlike Windows and macOS, which are proprietary operating systems, Linux is fully open-source. This allows users and organizations to build their own flavors of Linux in the form of distributions. As such, there are hundreds of other distributions, each fine-tuned to meet the criteria of its users.

Kali Linux, for one, is popular in the hacking community for its extensive suite of pen testing and security analysis tools. Others prefer the rolling release cycle, community-driven Arch User Repository (AUR), and high customizability of Arch-based Linux distros. Then there are the obscure distributions that, despite not being very popular, bring some unique features to the table.

5 Elementary OS

Clean UI and solid desktop environment, with one glaring issue

If you’re tired of Ubuntu’s design and want an easy-to-use distro with a similar interface to macOS, Elementary OS is the one you should pick. By default, it uses the Pantheon desktop interface, which has some of the best themes out of any other distro I’ve used. With its intuitive app dock, support for touchpad gestures, and solid GPU support, elementary OS has all the makings of a great operating system for beginners who want to dip their toes into Linux.

Sadly, it has a major flaw that restricts it to the bottom of this list. Elementary OS lacks a direct upgrade path between major releases. This means you’ll have to reinstall the entire operating system if you want the latest version of elementary OS on your system.

4 EndeavourOS

A user-friendly way to access Arch Linux

Next up on our list is EndeavourOS, which is based on Arch. Thanks to its simple GUI elements and custom themes, EndeavourOS is a solid alternative to Manjaro for beginners who want to switch from Debian or Fedora, but don’t want to get overwhelmed by the do-it-yourself nature of Arch Linux.

Besides its minimum bloatware, the online installer lets you pick between eight desktop managers, which is always a plus if you want a UI that you’re familiar with. Another neat aspect of EndeavourOS is that it’s available as a full GUI environment and headless ISO for most ARM-based systems, including the recently released Raspberry Pi 5.

3 Q4OS

Ideal for resurrecting ancient PCs

Q4OS is a fast and lightweight Linux distribution that provides solid performance without compromising on the design elements. Q4OS supports the highly optimized and resource-efficient Trinity Desktop Environment, making it the perfect distro for bringing your old system back to life. If Trinity is not your cup of tea, you can switch to KDE, or even run them side by side, as Q4OS supports overlays of multiple desktop environments.

As if that’s not enough, the Windows installer provided by this Debian-based distribution offers a convenient way to dual boot into Windows 11 and Q4OS. Having recently installed Q4OS on a decade-old Lenovo G510 laptop, I can assure you that it’s one of the best lightweight OS for outdated systems.

2 Nobara

Great for gamers

Based on Fedora, Nobara is a fantastic Linux distro that features several optimizations to make it suitable for gaming. This includes GPU detection and automatic driver installation for Nvidia graphics cards, and pre-installed gamer-centric packages like Wine, Lutris, ProtonUp-QT, MangoHUD, and Steam.

Nobara isn’t just useful for gamers; the operating system also works well with Blender, OBS Studio, DaVinci Resolve, and other GPU-intensive productivity applications. UI-wise, it has a neat design that's not as riddled with gamer aesthetics as other gaming distros like Garuda. That said, Nobara does provide some customizability by letting you choose between three desktop environments at the time of initial setup. While it won’t provide the same gaming performance as Windows 11, Nobara is easily one of the best distributions for new Linux users who want a hassle-free gaming experience.

1 NixOS

Complex, but innovative

Finally, we have NixOS, which is the most unique Linux distribution I’ve ever used. This declarative OS is centered around configuration files, and you can use them in tandem with the all-powerful Nix shell to perform almost every task, including modifying system settings, rolling back changes, and installing packages. Once you customize NixOS to your liking, you can use the configuration.nix file to reproduce the same environment on any PC!

NixOS is extremely robust and boasts high fault tolerance. Every time you modify the packages, it rebuilds the system and saves it as a new generation. If you encounter issues with the modified packages, you can restore the original state of the system by running a simple command. Unlike most Linux distros, NixOS installs packages in isolated directories. This helps in avoiding conflicts when multiple programs require different versions of the same dependency.

Between its own coding language and pages upon pages of documentation, there's no doubt that NixOS has a steep learning curve. But its quality of life features and stable nature make it the perfect operating system for advanced Linux users who want a challenging distro.

Which Linux distribution is your favorite?

The Linux ecosystem is rife with hidden gems and unique operating systems that tend to get eclipsed by the more popular distributions. Sure, Ubuntu, Arch Linux, Fedora, and other mainstream distros have their appeal, but nothing beats the excitement of trying out something new.

Besides the five selections above, there are a couple of other underrated Linux distributions worth highlighting. Garuda Linux, for instance, is a great alternative to Nobara if you want more customizability and are willing to put up with a little more bloat. Meanwhile, Zorin OS is better for users who want a more lightweight operating system with a clean UI. Then there are the immutable Vanilla OS and BlendOS distros that let you work with a multitude of package managers.