I used to think I was a pro Notion user. I had my workspaces set up, my pages linked, and I felt like I was getting the job done. But then I stumbled upon a few lesser-known features, and it completely changed how I interact with Notion. These aren't your basic blocks and templates; these are the little tweaks and functionalities that can seriously elevate your organization and efficiency.

7 Master Notion formulas

Design powerful databases

Notion formulas in databases are incredibly powerful and open up a world of automation and dynamic information. At its core, a Notion formula is a way to perform calculations and manipulate data within a database property. These formulas can reference other properties within the same database item. Let me elaborate with an example.

I have created a subscription tracker in Notion. I have added columns like cost, monthly cost, and yearly cost in the database. In the last column, I used the formula below to calculate the yearly cost. Here, if a service status is inactive, the formula will count 0 in the cost. If a service is active, the formula will multiply the monthly cost by 12. You can use it for task management, project management, and personal finance.

if(contains(Status, "Inactive"), 0, if(Billing == "Monthly", Cost * 12, Cost))

This is just a single example. The possibilities are endless with Notion formulas.

6 Insert large, centered headers

Quite handy for aesthetic pages

This is one of the nifty tricks to add an aesthetic touch to your Notion page. The all-in-one productivity tool already supports large headers, but there is no way to make the text centered. Here, you need to rely on a hack to get the job done. I’m talking about using a block equation here. Let’s check it in action.

Open a Notion page and create a new block with a nice background shade. Type /block equation and hit Enter. Enter the following formula and check the centered heading. Click Done, and you are good to go.

\Large\textsf{enter text here}

Whether you are creating a digital journal, a finance manager, meeting notes, or a project document, you can use the trick above to insert a large, centered heading at the top.

5 Explore Notion forms

Collect valuable data in no time