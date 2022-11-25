Black Friday is officially here, and so are great deals. From smartphones and tablets to laptops and gaming monitors, everything is discounted during this mega shopping event. To help you level up your smartphone experience this Black Friday, we have rounded up some smartphone accessories that are usually overlooked by users but are incredibly useful.

Razer Kishi — $41.54 ($48.45 off)

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller $41.54 $89.99 Save $48.45 The Razer Kishi lets you enjoy Android or Cloud games on the go. It slides open and connects to your phone via USB-C. The controller has an official Xbox layout. $41.54 at Amazon

Razer Kishi is a smartphone accessory that is often overlooked. It’s a gaming controller that attaches to your smartphone. It has all the buttons you need for most games, including a clicky analog stick, two shoulder buttons, and a d-pad. If you mostly game on your smartphone, this is a great accessory to have. Usually available for $90, you can score this smartphone gaming controller for just $42 on Black Friday.

Apple MagSafe Duo — $97.49 ($31.51 off)

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger Apple MagSafe Duo Charger $97.49 $129 Save $31.51 The MagSafe Duo has a magnetic base and an Apple Watch puck, letting your charge your iPhone and accessory simultaneously. $97.49 at Amazon

Apple’s MagSafe Duo lets you wireless charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. Generally fetching $129, this wireless charger is currently $31.51 off and can be had for just $31.51. It provides the fastest wireless charging speed for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods and is backward compatible with Qi-supported devices. The charger has a convenient folding design, so you can easily toss it into your backpack and carry it with you. It is easy to carry and folds up for easy storage in your backpack.

Anker 621 magnetic powerbank — $39.99 ($10 off)

Anker 621 Magnetic Battery $39.99 $49.99 Save $10 The Anker 621 wireless power bank has a capacity of 5,000mAh and magnetically snaps on the back of your iPhone. $39.99 at Amazon

The Anker 621 magnetic powerbank is a solid alternative to Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack. It firmly attaches to the back of your iPhone and keeps it charged without needing a cable. With a large 5,000mAh battery capacity, you can charge your iPhone at least once. On Black Friday, you can grab this highly convenient battery pack for just $39.99. That’s $10 off its usual retail price of $49.99.

ESR HaloLock magnetic wireless car charger — $27.99 ($17 off)

ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger $27.99 $44.99 Save $17 The ESR HaloLock doubles as a car phone mount and wireless charger. $27.99

If you're looking for a quality magnetic wireless car charger, the ESR HaloLock is a great option. On Black Friday, it’s down to just $27 from its normal retail price of $44.99. It has a slick design and strong magnets that keep your phone firmly in place even when driving on bumpy roads. The mount is adjustable, and you can single-handedly switch between portrait and landscape for easy navigation. Fast charging is supported, but you’ll need an 18W adapter, which is not included with the product.

Anker Nano 3 — $15.99 ($7 off)

Anker Nano 3 Anker Nano 3 30W GaN Charger $15.99 $22.99 Save $7 The Anker Nano 3 is one of the smallest GaN-based chargers on the market. It can deliver up to 30W of power to compatible devices and comes in five colorways. The company also offers a 24-month warranty. See at Anker $15.99 at Amazon

GaN chargers are small, fast, and highly efficient. There are plenty of Gallium Nitride-based chargers on the market, but Anker's Nano 3 is our favorite, and it's on sale for just $15.99 this Black Friday. That’s $7 off its regular price of $22.99. The charger is only 1.12 inches thick and can charge your phone, tablet, and MacBook at up to 30W speed.

LISEN adjustable smartphone stand — $10.39 ($7.60 off)

LISEN stand LISEN stand $10.39 $17.99 Save $7.6 This phone stand has an anti-slip base and aluminum alloy rod. It's highly flexible and lets you adjust the angle and height to your liking. $10.39 at Amazon

Smartphone holders are a dime a dozen, but this one from LISEN stands out. This ergonomic stand is height adjustable, letting you achieve the perfect viewing angle on any surface. Besides smartphones, it can also hold your iPad and Kindle so you can enjoy your favorite movie or book hands-free. This Black Friday deal knocks $7.60 off this elegant stand, bringing it down to just $10.39 from its regular price of $17.99.

